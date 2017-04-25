Kiper: Jarrad Davis would be “heckuva pick” for Giants

As the 2017 NFL Draft has gotten closer, Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis has gotten more and more attention. He is now one of the players commonly discussed for the New York Giants with the 23rd overall selection, and ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said Monday that he could endorse that.

“He’s NFL ready. Jarrad Davis is a heckuva football player.,” Kiper said during a conference call. “This guy’s resilient. He’s got a great attitude, great character. He’s versatile. He’s a guaranteed first-round pick, thought that all along.

“He’s going in the first round and he’d be a heckuva pick for the New York Giants, the Detroit Lions, the Arizona Cardinals, any one of those teams that needs an inside linebacker.”

The Giants, of course have not selected a linebacker in the first round since Carl Banks in 1984. Davis and Zach Cunningham, however, are often mentioned as possibilities for the Giants. Outside linebackers/edge rushers Tyus Bowser and T.J. Watt might also be considerations.

Kiper said he thought Cunningham should be a second-round selection, with his spotty tackling being the primary concern.

“You love the length. His production was outstanding. He gets to the football,” Kiper said. “Rangy, fast to the football. He’s an every-down player.”