New York Giants news, 4/25: Mock drafts, rumors, buzz

Peter King mock draft

With just more than two full days left to the 2017 NFL Draft the heavyweights among NFL insiders are beginning to weigh in with their final, and in some cases only, mock drafts.

MMQB’s Peter King is out Tuesday with his only mock, and he has Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles going to the Giants at No. 23.

For what it’s worth, former NFL GM Charlie Casserly also has Bolles going to the Giants in his final mock.

Cam Robinson, Jarrad Davis gone before 23rd pick?

Two players increasingly connected to the Giants, Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson and Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis, could be gone before the Giants are on the clock Thursday.

From the well-connected Tony Pauline:

It’s looking more and more as though Cam Robinson will be the first tackle selected in the draft. I’m not a big believer in Robinson lining up at left tackle in the NFL, but several people tell me his combine workout convinced them he can hold down that spot at the next level. I’m told there has been a big uptick in the number of teams flying into Tuscaloosa to work out Robinson over the past couple of weeks. During last Friday’s edition of the DA Draft Buzz, I noted that two teams both grade Florida’s Jarrad Davis as a first-round pick. On Sunday I learned a few teams stamp the linebacker as a top 20-prospect and feel that he’ll be gone by the middle of Round 1.

No clear target?

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano says the Giants are “wide open” when it comes to what they will do with the 23rd pick.

Among Vacchiano’s other observations:

The Giants are “not in love” with any of the top offensive linemen; They are sending “mixed signals” on Miami tight end David Njoku; It is “unlikely” the Giants select a quarterback in Round 1; This “won’t be the year” the Giants trade up in Round 1.

More draft headlines

Speaking exclusively to NFL Network's Andrea Kremer, Foreman reveals publicly for the first time the deep pain he felt after the death of his infant son last November.

Is Myles Garrett still the favorite to go No. 1 overall? Where could Christian McCaffrey land? Todd McShay details the latest from his sources inside the league as the NFL draft approaches.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was highly criticized when he said his quarterback Deshone Kizer should have stayed in school another year, stating there

“My comments were really specific about just maturing as a person,” Kelly said. “We want our guys to come to Notre Dame and develop holistically in all areas. So being at Notre Dame for a couple years does not give you that chance. When we turn over our young men to the NFL we want to say they’re finished products and DeShone’s not there yet. He needed more time. We clearly understood his decision to go to the NFL and we supported him, but I was merely saying that, again, he’s a young man that could use more time at Notre Dame. He’s a wonderful kid, he’s got great character. . . . Whoever gets the chance to draft DeShone is going to get somebody with great character and somebody that’s just scratching the surface as it relates to his football ability.”

