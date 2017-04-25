2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Gerald Everett, TE/WR, South Alabama

The New York Giants need more from their tight end position. They addressed the blocking aspect of the position with the signing of Rhett Ellison in free agency, but they could still upgrade the receiving part of the position as well. Ideally they would draft a player who is able to upgrade both roles of the tight end position (or at least grow to upgrade both), but if they want more of a receiving threat, they might have to take a player who is a receiver first.

South Alabama’s Gerald Everett wasn’t widely known before the 2017 draft process started, but after a strong Senior Bowl, he made an impact in a talented tight end draft.

There have been rumors that the Giants have shown interest in Everett, so what kind of player is he?

Measurables

Pros

Hands catcher who can pluck the ball out of the air and away from his frame

Strong runner after the catch. Fights through arm tackles and works for extra yards.

Very athletic for the position. Has good speed and

Cons

Undersized for the position. Is built like a wide receiver rather than a tight end.

Willing blocker, but a liability.

Very small hands could be a concern for teams.

Played against a lower level of competition.

Does He Fit With The Giants?

As a tight end I don’t think Everett fits the Giants. He would certainly be an upgrade as an athletic receiving option, but the team couldn’t trust him to block NFL players (he struggled there at his level of competition in college).

He is a more intriguing option as a transition to wide receiver. His hands, athleticism, and determination to make something happen after the catch are all assets an NFL team could use, and he might be better served as a slot receiver or flanker, where he would only have to worry about blocking defensive backs.

However, his 8 ½ inch hands might take him off the Giants’ board completely.

Prospect Video

Big Board Rankings

Big Blue View - 74th overall

CBS Sports - 69th overall

Draft Countdown - 82nd overall

Draft Tek - 72nd overall

Final Thoughts

Everett was high on the list of potential Giants early in the draft process, and Tony Pauline reported that the Giants were intrigued by the athletic pass catcher from South Alabama.

However, he has slipped some as evaluators have gotten a better look at his tape. He shouldn’t be discounted completely as a prospect, but he might be best off changing position to receiver. There he can concentrate on putting his skills as a pass catcher and ball carrier to work and concentrate less on blocking.