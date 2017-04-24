NFL Draft prop bets: Of course there are prop bets

Feel good enough about your ability to prognosticate what will happen in the 2017 NFL Draft that you would be willing to wager some of your hard-earned cash on it? Well, you can. Of course.

Odds Shark has released a number of prop bets for the draft. Think you know how long Christian McCaffrey will last. The over/under is set at 8.5. Could T.J. Watt be a first-round pick, maybe even by the New York Giants? Per Odds Shark, odds of that happening are even money.

How fast will the top-rated quarterbacks come off the board? What about running backs Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook? Will Jabrill Peppers still be available when the Giants select at 23?

You can also bet on how many players from various schools like Alabama or LSU are selected in Round 1, and how many players from certain position groups are selected.

Bovada has also released its own series of draft prop bets. The McCaffrey over/under, in case you’re interested, is 9.5 at Bovada.

So, if you think you have this figured out well enough to lay some money on it you have plenty of options.