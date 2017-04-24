Giants 2017 NFL Draft: Patrick Mahomes a possibility, and more rumors

The 2017 NFL Draft is finally here. Just a few more hours and we will know what the New York Giants do with the 23rd overall pick. Keep it here for all the draft rumors, buzz, profiles and analysis leading up to Round 1.

Here is when the Giants select, round-by-round:

Round 1 (23)

Round 2 (55)

Round 3 (87)

Round 4 (140)

Round 5 (167)

Round 6 (207)

Round 7 (241)

8:50 p.m. — This would be a shocking development.

Wow. Cleveland is trying to trade for Kirk Cousins. This is real. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

7:53 p.m. — Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be in play for the Giants in Round 1 Thursday night.

Hear the Giants have Mahomes as their top rated QB. Remember McAdoo went to Lubbock to personally work him out — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 27, 2017

The McAdoo-Mahomes connection is something I have heard myself from a couple of sources today. The Giants would likely have to trade up to get that done. How would you feel about that, Giants fans?

Already Thursday, we have read about and discussed the speculation about the Giants and Garett Bolles. Make sure you vote in our poll asking if you would like to see the Giants trade up to get the Utah offensive tackle.

Below, a look at just some of our draft previews. For all of the more than 250 draft posts we have written, check out our 2017 NFL Draft Hub Page.

Big Blue Chat podcast, draft preview edition

Our top 100 draft prospects

Chris Pflum has broken down more than 90 draft prospects. By draft day, that list will reach 100 players.

Making the case

A position-by-position look at analyzing the pros and cons of selecting players who could be possibilities for the Giants at a variety of positions.

Draft needs and fits

Chris Pflum looks at players who could be fits for the Giants on each day of the draft.

Mock Drafts

Other stories

Dark horse candidates at No. 23

A handful of stories looking at players who haven’t received much attention from mock drafts, but could be possibilities at No. 23 for the Giants.

Videos

Prospect interviews

[E-mail Ed at bigblueview@gmail.com | Follow Big Blue View on Twitter | 'Like' Big Blue View on Facebook]