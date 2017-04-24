Draft Week is finally here! We’re only a bit more than three days from the start of the 2017 NFL Draft. With that in mind, let’s get caught up on some of the news and rumors swirling around the New York Giants.

How would Giants use Christian McCaffrey ?

I have been saying for a while now that the Giants would snap up Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey in a heartbeat if he somehow fell to the 23rd pick in the draft. McCaffrey, in fact, was the pick for the Giants in Round 1 of my final seven-round mock draft simulation.

What would the Giants do with the versatile McCaffrey? The New York Post breaks that down, saying “the Giants liken him to a Swiss Army knife” and that he is the “best fit” of any of the running backs likely to be selected in the first round.

Is Jerry Reese good at drafting players?

Well, that is a loaded question. Many Giants fans already have a hardened opinion, good or bad, on that question. As we approach the draft, though, a couple of ingenius scribes have used statistical analysis to try to answer that question.

Seth Walder of the New York Daily News used Pro Football Reference’s Approximate Value stat to show that Reese’s last four drafts have just barely exceeded expectations based on draft slot.

The New York Post uses a formula based on games played, Pro Bowl appearances, All-Pro selections, awards and team records. The Post ranks the Giants 20th in terms of draft success over the past five season.

Miami coach dishes on David Njoku

Are the Giants interested in Miami tight end David Njoku or aren’t they? It’s kind of hard to tell, to be honest. Miami coach Mark Richt recently told Pro Football Talk what any team selecting Njoku would be getting:

“The big thing for him is he does have a rare athleticism at that tight end position,” Richt said of Njoku. “The length, the speed, and the quickness. Sometimes when guys are longer and they weigh 245, 250 [pounds] they don’t have the quicks. But he’s got great quick twitch. He’s got great body control. He can catch a ball in kind of any position you can ask for. He’s a much tougher online blocker than people want to give him credit for.”

A starting left tackle? “Not this year. Not this draft.”

That opinion comes from Newsday. It isn’t the first time we’ve heard it, and we’ve probably written it a few times ourselves here at Big Blue View. We’ve also said that Giants fans should prepare themselves for Year 3 of Ereck Flowers at that position, which is another thing we have said consistently. Newsday says “don’t expect the Giants to be selecting his replacement Thursday night, because that player does not exist.”

Players who can help on the offensive line do exist in this draft, it just doesn’t seem likely any of them are looked at as likely Day 1 upgrades over Flowers at left tackle

Caleb Brantley charged for allegedly punching a woman

This is not how you help yourself just days before the NFL Draft. From ESPN:

According to a sworn complaint obtained by ESPN from the Alachua County Clerk of Court in Gainesville, Florida, a woman told police that the 6-foot-2, 307-pound Brantley made crude comments toward her during an argument at a bar on April 13, and she then pushed him. The complaint said Brantley responded by "striking [her] in the face knocking her unconscious." The complaint said the woman, who is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, suffered dental injuries that "displaced a tooth and will require a root canal." The complaint also said Brantley's "use of force was clearly out of retaliation and not self-defense. Additionally, the intensity of [his] force far exceeded what was reasonable or necessary."

