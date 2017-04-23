2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio

The 2017 NFL Draft doesn’t just have edge rushers coming out from premier football factories. This class has players who could be hunting quarterbacks at a high level coming from unexpected schools like Youngstown State, Houston, and Ohio.

That’s not the Ohio State Buckeyes, it’s the Ohio Bobcats.

Ohio defensive end Tarell Basham came out of productive obscurity to make waves at the Senior Bowl and has backed it up with a strong combine workout.

The Giants could use an athletic edge rusher to rotate with Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul. They have other needs, however, so could Basham be an option after the first round?

Measurables

Pros

Prototypical frame and build for a 4-3 defensive end. Good height, thickness, and long arms.

Good first step and foot speed. Gets off the ball and upfield in a hurry.

Disciplined defender who shows good awareness of the play.

Combines good quickness and power as a pass rusher

Gets hands up when he can’t get to the quarterback.

High effort player.

Plays both sides of the defensive front.

Cons

Shows some lower-body stiffness that could make beating NFL tackles difficult.

Dominated, but still played a lower level of competition.

Needs to polish his craft as a pass rusher.

Does He Fit With The Giants?

Basham needs some work, but he is a good fit for the Giants’ defense. He has the length and athleticism that they like in the pass rush and comes with plenty of upside.

He still has work to do honing his craft as a defensive end and will need to get more consistent in his technique, but he has the raw tools to athletically overwhelm defenders. He might have starter upside but at the very least he could add some pop to the Giants’ pass rush as a rookie.

Prospect Video

Big Board Rankings

Big Blue View - 64th overall

CBS Sports - 57th overall

Draft Countdown - 84th overall

Draft Tek - 83rd overall

Final Thoughts

If a team is looking for an athletic edge defender with upside, Tarell Basham is an interesting prospect. Playing for the Ohio Bobcats, he doesn’t have the name recognition of many of the other edge rushers in this class. However, a strong performance throughout the draft process has brought him attention.

This is a talented and deep class for edge rushers and a player like Basham could give a team a player with upside at a discounted price after the first round.