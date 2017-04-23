2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jermaine Eluemunor, OT, Texas A&M

One of the common beliefs with regards to the New York Giants is that they want to come away from the 2017 NFL Draft with an offensive lineman who can be an upgrade in the near term, at some position. However, the draft doesn’t always work out like you plan -- in fact, things falling into place according to even some of a team’s plans is more the exception than the rule.

So the Giants might not be able to get their offensive lineman early, and have to take one later to add developmental talent for the future. They may even decide to double down and pick a developmental lineman later in the draft and improve their depth.

Texas A&M has become something of an offensive line factory in recent years, so it is usually worth it to pay attention to the linemen they are putting into the draft. Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is an intriguing one, and he could be a player the Giants have their eye on to develop for the future.

Measurables

Pros

Big, powerful lineman, with a thick lower body and shows good strength at the point of attack

Not an eye-popping athlete, but has surprisingly smooth feet in pass protection.

Can maul as a run blocker.

Active hands that deliver a jolt to defenders when they land

Cons

Inconsistent get-off. Struggles with speed when he is slow off the snap or getting into his pass set.

Not much football experience. Emigrated to the United States from England at the age of 14, played rugby until high school.

Might carry a bit too much “bad” weight, and could probably stand to slim down a bit.

Doesn’t always fire out of his stance as a run blocker.

Does He Fit With The Giants?

If the Giants are looking for a late-round offensive lineman who could compete for depth and potentially grow into a starter, Eluemunor’s might be a name to keep an eye on.

The Giants have historically favored offensive lineman who are at the top of their draft class in bench press reps, and Eluemunor finished tied for second in the class with 34 reps. His power is evident on the field, and he has better feet than you would expect for a lineman with his frame.

He likely is not “NFL” ready, coming out of Texas A&M’s take on the spread offense, and with only a few years of experience playing the sport. However, he does have upside if the Giants feel they can invest the time to develop him at the back end of their roster.

Prospect Video

(NOTE: Eluemunor is the right tackle, no. 72)

Big Board Rankings

Big Blue View - Not in Top 100

CBS Sports - 178th

Draft Countdown - 158th overall

Draft Tek - 238th overall

Final Thoughts

Jermain Eluemunor won’t be selected highly, or possibly even in the middle rounds. He has enough raw tools, however, to have a decent chance of hearing his name called before the third day of the draft is over. The former rugby player and wrestler might wind up as a guard -- some teams will slot him in that position purely based on his frame -- but he is an intriguing prospect with the potential to be a right tackle at the next level.

Eluemunor, in all likelihood, won’t start for a team in 2017, possibly even 2018, or maybe ever. However, the potential that he could be a reliable back-up and even a potential starter makes him worth a late-round flier.