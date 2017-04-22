2017 NFL Prospect Profile: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama

The New York Giants’ starting receiving corps looks as though it will be stout.

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the league’s superstars and easily one of the five best receivers in the NFL. Sterling Shepard is looking to build on a productive rookie season and become one of the top slot receivers in the league. Finally, new addition Brandon Marshall is looking to rebound from a miserable season with the Jets and bring his dominating physicality to the Giants’ offense.

But however good those three could be in 2017, there are questions going forward. Marshall is 33 years old and only signed for two years, Dwayne Harris was a solid option out of the slot when he has played, but he isn’t young and takes an incredible beating throughout a season. Roger Lewis Jr. showed promise but needs to continue to hone his craft, and Darius Powe is a question mark after spending last year on the practice squad.

To help create competition and improve their depth for the future, the Giants could look to add a mid-round receiver like Alabama’s ArDarius Stewart.

Measurables

Pros

Good blend of speed and quickness.

Dangerous runner with the ball in his hands. Can make tacklers miss, get skinny, and pick up chunks of yardage.

Willing blocker.

Has a knack for exploiting holes and soft spots in zone coverages.

Hands catcher who generally adjusts well to the ball.

Cons

Doesn’t have any elite characteristics. Slightly undersized, not blindingly quick or blazing fast.

Route running needs work, routes are too rounded.

Effort is a bit uneven. Gives good effort when the play is going his way, but needs to give more on blocks or selling decoy routes.

Does He Fit With The Giants?

Despite how often Alabama used him as a down-field threat, Stewart’s best fit at the next level might be in an offense like the Giants’.

He doesn’t have the raw speed to be a true vertical threat in the NFL, but his quickness, talent for getting open against zone coverage, and ability with the ball in his hands would be well suited for an offense predicated on yards after the catch.

Stewart wouldl need to work on his route running to be a regular contributor for the Giants. The Giants’ offense demands precision route running, and Stewart’s will need some work to get to that point.

Prospect Video

Big Board Rankings

Big Blue View - 91st overall

CBS Sports - 71st overall

Draft Countdown - 94th overall

Draft Tek - 102nd overall

Final Thoughts

If the Giants feel that they need to add a wide receiver, it likely won’t be with one of their premium picks, but rather in the middle rounds. At that point Stewart could present a solid value for them. Physically he doesn’t really stand out, but he just makes plays on the field.

He is likely a flanker (Z) or slot receiver at the next level, looks like a player in the mold of Roger Lewis Jr. or perhaps Mario Manningham.