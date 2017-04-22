Picture this: The New York Giants brass is sitting in the war room and the 23rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has rolled around.

The post-season self-scouting report has determined that for the offense to take a step forward, they need to upgrade the offensive line. With the negotiation with Jason Pierre-Paul dragging into the free agency period, resources were tight and the offensive tackles at the top of the market were simply asking for too much money.

But Jerry Reese did sign D.J. Fluker to come in and potentially play right guard or right tackle. Mike Solari wants another year to work with Ereck Flowers, but the coaches also recognize that he needs competition and might not be able to stick at left tackle.

Amazingly, all three of the top offensive tackles are sitting here at 23rd overall. So,+ which one do you take? Helping us out and playing offensive line scout is friend of Big Blue View and offensive line specialist Duke Manyweather.

Let’s make the case for (and against) each of them.

Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin)

Reasons To Take Him: Ramczyk proved to be one of the best run blocking tackles in college football last year, something the Giants sorely need. He is also a capable pass protector and sustains his blocks through the whistle. He is strong, long, tough, has good feet, and is a natural knee bender.

Reasons To Pass: Put simply, there are a lot of unknowns with Ramczyk. He only has one year of major college football, and was prevented from working throughout the draft process while he recovers from hip surgery. That surgery is a concern in and of itself and he will need a thorough medical check-up.

What Duke Says:

“As far as the offensive tackle position, if I had to rank them, I would say as far as efficiency, varying traits, and offensive line-critical factors, assuming his medical checks out, I like Ryan Ramczyk out of Wisconsin. I think he’s an efficient mover, I think that he possesses enough athleticism, and enough length that he is going to be able to hold up on the edge. I think he’s strong in the necessary area that offensive linemen need to be strong at. Rotational power, being able to dig out backside scoops, opening up that play-side hip, being able to cut guys off, being able to reach guys and seal the edge, drive guys out to the sideline, and get out in space and execute blocks. I think Ramczyk can do it all in that regard.”

Garett Bolles (Utah)

Reasons To Take Him: Bolles is an excellent athlete with a long frame and light feet. He is a good pass protector and one of the nastiest linemen in the draft. Bolles probably has the highest floor of the top offensive linemen.

Reasons To Pass: The biggest reason to pass on Bolles is his age. Like Ramczyk, Bolles only has one year of starting experience at Utah. Unlike Bolles, he needs to get stronger, but at 25 years old, his ceiling might be the lowest of the top linemen.

What Duke Says:

Garrett Bolles is a guy who has freaky athletic traits, freaky physical traits. Long arms, very good short-area quickness. I think his movement patterns for an offensive lineman are lacking, his feet are inefficient. His feet are very athletic, he can make up ground really fast, but in terms of what offensive linemen are asked to do, taking inefficient sets, often times he is off in that regard. And you’ll notice he’s off with his hands because of that. So I think he’s more athletic than Ereck Flowers, for comparison, but I see some of the same issues from that regard from him. I don’t see much power at the point of attack from Bolles. I do see undeniable effort and I do see him finishing every chance he gets, I see him playing hard with great passion and emotion, flying one hundred miles per hour.

Cam Robinson (Alabama)

Reasons To Take Him: Robinson was a starter on one of the best, and best coached offensive lines for years, but he is also the youngest of the three. He is a massive tackle with long arms, good feet, and has proven the ability to shut down some of the best pass rushers in college football. He is also a mauling run blocker.

Reasons To Pass: Robinson has some definite consistency issues. He also has some bad habits like giving up the edge too soon and dipping his head into contact that might be tough to break in the NFL. If he is facing a great rusher every week, he might wind up falling back into, and reinforcing those bad habits.

What Duke Says:

I like what Cam Robinson brings. A lot of people have said that Cam Robinson is a guard; I don’t see it. Cam Robinson’s traits, physical traits, and offensive line-critical factors definitely say ‘offensive tackle’. When you turn on the tape of him against Myles Garrett, ‘many people will tell you that Myles Garrett was hurt’, well Myles Garrett wasn’t hurt when he lined up over the right tackle, or he lined up over the guard and was going a hundred miles per hour. But something Cam Robinson did from the get-go was he came out and hit Myles Garrett in the mouth, and from that point he set the tone. The thing I think with Robinson is his consistency, not so much in his technique, because I think he possesses — his technique is light-years ahead of where Ereck Flowers is, and a lot of people make that comparison. He’s not Ereck Flowers. He’s better with his feet, he’s better with his hands, he’s better understanding angles and things of that nature. The thing I see from Cam Robinson is he is inconsistent in his stance. And anyone who has ever worked with offensive linemen know, it all starts with being in a good stance. If you’re not in a good stance, you’re not going to be consistent with what you’re asked to do. There are time where he [Robinson] will take a beautiful pass set, and he’s in a great stance. Then there’s times where you’re like ‘why did he take that stance?’, and you go back and its totally different from how it looked two plays earlier. When you look at him, his ability to make cut-off guys on the back side when the run goes away, there are times when he makes it look effortlessly easy, where he’s running across the guy and he’s finishing him. Then there’s times where he ends up on the back half of the guy and falls on his face. Then again, you rewind the film and the stance is totally different from when he made it look effortless. So he’s a guy who I think in the right situation, you get him with the correct coach, not so much to correct his inefficiencies, but to drill home ‘alright, this is what we need from you right now,’ and he is a guy who can be very, very good. I think a guy 6’5”, 326, very good movement patterns, very long arms, he can be very good to elite.

So, which one do you take?