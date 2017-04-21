NFL Draft: QB Davis Webb a Day 2 fit for New York Giants?

New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese was peppered with questions during his pre-draft press conference on Thursday about the quarterback position and admitted that “I probably looked at more quarterbacks this time then I did at other times.”

DeShaun Watson. Mitchell Trubisky. Patrick Mahomes. Perhaps DeShone Kizer. Those are generally the top four names most analysts mention in the quarterback class. What, though, if the Giants are actually targeting someone else?

During a conference call on Friday, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock mentioned the Giants as a great landing spot for Cal QB Davis Webb.

“I think he's going in the second round. I think he's an intriguing quarterback for a team that already has a starter toward the end of his career,” Mayock said. “Think of Arizona with a 38-year-old Carson Palmer. Think of New Orleans with the Drew Brees. Think of New York with an Eli Manning, Pittsburgh, et cetera, et cetera. I think -- I love him as a second-round pick developing behind a starter.”

Webb is a player whose stock has appeared to rise throughout the draft process, especially after an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl.

After spending the week covering the Senior Bowl for Big Blue View, Barry Shuck listed Webb among 10 Senior Bowl participants who would be fits for the Giants.

Here’s more on Webb from Mayock:

“I think Webb has picked up a lot of steam since the Senior Bowl. He came in that week, and he's got a big arm, big body, athletic kid, and he just gripped it. I think that took him from the fringes where people go, Ah, he couldn't beat out Mahomes at Texas Tech, he goes to Cal, they've got that system at Cal. He's just a system guy. And people say, Wow, big, strong kid can rip it. Since then, I think it's been nothing but positives for him,” Mayock said. “I was not at his pro day because I had to be somewhere else that day. But I had four or five quarterback coaches text me or call me and say, Wow, in the rain out here, the kid ripped it. Really impressive.”

ESPN’s Jon Gruden had this to say about Webb:

“Davis Webb is interesting. He transferred from Texas Tech to Cal. He played in a no-huddle offense similar to the one that Jared Goff played in. He displays some touch, accuracy and arm talent. He’s not a mobile quarterback. He’s not the athlete that Mahomes is. But, he is accurate, and he had a very good week of practice at the Senior Bowl. He proved he could adapt quickly and learn. I think he’s going to be in the conversation for a lot of these teams in the first three rounds of the draft.”

In his 2017 NFL Draft Guide, Dane Brugler of CBS Sports wrote:

Consistently productive over his career,Webb starred in similar spread, up-tempo schemes at Texas Tech and Cal, which simplified his reads – faces a sizeable adjustment period with what he will be asked to do in the NFL. Some of his mechanics and decision-making need revised by pro coaching, but Webb has the live arm and football acumen that NFL coaches will want to develop, which is why he could be over-drafted as early as the first round – projects as a third-string NFL quarterback as a rookie who can secure a back-up role and compete for starting reps in year two or three.

Would you be happy if the Giants chose to select Webb on Day 2 and try to develop him as a potential heir to Eli Manning?