2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Adoree Jackson, DB/ATH, USC

USC’s Adoree Jackson might be the most confounding evaluation in the 2017 NFL Draft.

It doesn’t even start with evaluating his strengths and weakness at his natural position. For Jackson, the problem starts in trying to figure out what his natural position even is in the first place.

Recruited to USC as a five-star “athlete”, Jackson has played all over the Trojans’ team, appearing on defense, offense, and special teams.He didn’t settle into a position until his final year at USC when he primarily played cornerback and was only sparingly used elsewhere.

But is that even his best position?

Measurables

Pros

Elite, world-class athlete. Possesses speed, explosiveness, agility, and easy fluidity of movement.

Dangerous with the ball in his hands. Plays with the intent to score.

Can play offense, defense, or special teams.

Improved as a cornerback his final season at USC when allowed to mainly focus on defense

Cons

Lacks polish at any position. Played too many positions at USC to be proficient at any one.

The team that drafts him will need to have a plan to develop him, and where to do it.

Undersized for any position.

Struggles in press coverage.

Does He Fit With The Giants?

Perhaps the first question that needs answering is what position is best fits Jackson and then work from there.

If he sticks on the defensive side of the ball, he might be best suited to playing the slot where he can use his athleticism and playmaking ability without having to worry about facing “X” receivers who can give him problems physically. That fits well with the Giants who appear set at outside corner, but are lacking answers behind an aging Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Of course, it’s possible that teams envision him on the offensive side of the ball, where they can scheme the ball into his hands and unleash his athleticism on opposing defenses.

Wherever he plays, Jackson will also bring that dangerous athleticism to the return game as well.

Big Board Rankings

Big Blue View - 69th overall

CBS Sports - 50th overall

Draft Countdown - 50th overall

Draft Tek - 45th overall

Final Thoughts

Athleticism and versatility are generally held to be good things when it comes to football. After all, the more you can do, the more likely you are to get on the field. But as with Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers, Adoree Jackson seems to be a case of having too much of a good thing.

Jackson was recruited to USC as an “Athlete”, and in an effort to get that incredible athleticism on the field, they played him all over the offense, defense, and special teams. It did get him on the field and producing, but it also left him largely without a “natural” position.

Athlete’s of Jackson’s caliber don’t last long in the NFL draft and he will likely hear his name called before Friday night is out. However, whichever team drafts him will need to know exactly what they are getting, and exactly how they plan to use him.