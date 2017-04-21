Mock Draft tracker: Offensive tackles rule for New York Giants

Individually, Miami tight end David Njoku has reclaimed the top spot as the player most often selected for the New York Giants in current mock drafts included in our database. Overwhelmingly, though, mock drafters seem to expect the Giants to gravitate toward picking an offensive lineman.

Confused? Here’s the deal.

Njoku was chosen for the Giants in 16 of our 73 mock drafts (21.9 percent). Overall, though, an offensive lineman was the choice in 35 of the 73 mock drafts (47.9 percent). Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin (13 votes), Garett Bolles of Utah (12 votes) and Cam Robinson of Alabama (9 votes) split the tackle vote. Guard Dan Feeney somehow got a single selection.

Interestingly, Alabama tight end O.J. Howard was not selected for the Giants in any of the mocks we listed.

Linebackers Zach Cunningham of Vanderbilt and Jarrad Davis of Florida were selected six and four times, respectively.

A look at all of the mocks in our database is below.