Mock Draft tracker: Offensive tackles rule for New York Giants

Individually, Miami tight end David Njoku has reclaimed the top spot as the player most often selected for the New York Giants in current mock drafts included in our database. Overwhelmingly, though, mock drafters seem to expect the Giants to gravitate toward picking an offensive lineman.
Confused? Here’s the deal.
Njoku was chosen for the Giants in 16 of our 73 mock drafts (21.9 percent). Overall, though, an offensive lineman was the choice in 35 of the 73 mock drafts (47.9 percent). Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin (13 votes), Garett Bolles of Utah (12 votes) and Cam Robinson of Alabama (9 votes) split the tackle vote. Guard Dan Feeney somehow got a single selection.
Interestingly, Alabama tight end O.J. Howard was not selected for the Giants in any of the mocks we listed.
Linebackers Zach Cunningham of Vanderbilt and Jarrad Davis of Florida were selected six and four times, respectively.
A look at all of the mocks in our database is below.
2017 Mock Drafts
|MOCK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|DATE
|MOCK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|DATE
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Texas Tech
|4/27
|ESPN (Kiper)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/27
|Walter Football (Charlie)
|Haason Reddick
|OLB
|Temple
|4/27
|Draft Countdown (Wright)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/27
|ESPN (McShay)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/27
|Bleacher Report (Miller)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/27
|NFL.com (Casserly)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/27
|Rotoworld (Norris)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/27
|NFL.com (Mayock)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/26
|Boston Globe
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/26
|Washington Post (Maske)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/26
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/26
|Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (McGinn)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/26
|Big Blue View (Valentine)
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Ole Miss
|4/26
|Bg Blue View (Pflum)
|Tyus Bowser
|OLB
|Houston
|4/26
|Draft Tek
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/26
|FOX (Schrager)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/26
|Newsday (Glauber)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/26
|Bleacher Report (Simms)
|Forrest Lamp
|OL
|Western Kentucky
|4/26
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/19
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/25
|Sports Illustrated
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida
|4/25
|ESPN (Riddick)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/25
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|David Njoku
|OT
|Alabama
|4/25
|USA Today (Davis)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/24
|MMQB (Peter King)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/25
|Walter Football
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/25
|Athlon Sports
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/24
|Pro Football Weekly (Fishbain)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/24
|Rotoworld (Silva)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/24
|CBS Sports (Rang)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/24
|Mocking The Draft (Kadar)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/24
|Newsday (Klopsis)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/24
|Fanrag Sports (Crabbs)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/24
|Pro Football Focus (Palazzolo)
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|4/24
|NDT Scouting (Marino)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/24
|NJ Advance Media (Kratch)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/24
|NJ Advance Media (Duggan)
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|4/22
|NFL.com (Jones-Drew)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/21
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/21
|EDS Football
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/21
|Palm Beach Post
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/20
|Draft Analyst (Pauline)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/20
|CBS Sports (Brinson)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/20
|FOX Sports (Kurtenbach)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/20
|Chat Sports
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/20
|Draft Ace
|Forrest Lamp
|OL
|Western Kentucky
|4/20
|Draft King
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/20
|Business Insider
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/20
|Draft Site
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/19
|CBS Sports (Wilson)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/19
|PFF (Collinsworth)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/18
|Houston Chronicle (/McClain)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/17
|Houston Chronicle (Wilson)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/17
|Draft Wire (Easterling)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/17
|Sporting News (Clements)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/17
|Huddle Report (Boylhart)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/17
|Huddle Report (Esch)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/17
|CBS Sports (Brugler)
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Texas Tech
|4/17
|CBS Sports (Prisco)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/17
|CBS Sports (Dubin)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OL
|Wisconsin
|4/17
|Football Couch Scout
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/16
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/16
|Pro Football Weekly (Gabriel)
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|4/15
|Draft Geek
|Davis Webb
|QB
|Cal
|4/14
|CBS Sports (White)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/14
|The Record (Stapleton)
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|4/14
|The Big Lead
|Kevin King
|CB
|Washington
|4/13
|Real GM (Risdon)
|Dan Feeney
|OG
|Indiana
|4/13
|Sporting News (Galko)
|Haason Reddick
|LB
|Temple
|4/12
|Detroit Free Press (Birkett)
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|4/12
|Ourlads
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/11
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/11
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/11
|Draft Diamonds
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/11
|Pro Football Focus (McGuinness)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/11
|College Football Metrics
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/11
|Pewter Report
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/10
|Pro Football Focus (Likiewitz)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/10
Loading comments...