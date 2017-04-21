Just think, in just a few days, we're going to be without mock drafts for another eight or nine months. You know I had to give you one last mock draft. This one will be two rounds, and it will be what I think will happen, not what I want to happen. So, just because I choose a particular player for the Giants, it does not necessarily mean that it is a player that I would like. It just means that I've heard whispers... some more pronounced than others.... from a variety of different spots. That means talking to some people and scouring the far reaches of the internet. This is my best guess.

Even though I'm giving you two rounds for everybody, I'll give you all seven rounds for the New York Giants. Better yet, keep reading below that to learn about how I stacked my top 10 most likely picks for the New York Giants. Again, not my own top 10 list, but rather, like Jordan Raanan, Ed Valentine, and Chris Pflum, I'm going based off what I've heard and going in order of what their big board will look like for players that could be there at No. 23. Let's get to it.

(P.S. I say "word on the street" a lot during this article, I know)

Round 1

Round 2

Cleveland Browns Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama Humphrey should probably go in the first but there are whispers that he's falling. Cleveland could use a good corner after giving up on Justin Gilbert and with Joe Haden slowing down. San Francisco 49ers Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma The hot rumor on the block is that Joe Mixon doesn't make it past the 49ers in round 2. Jacksonville Jaguars Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan More of a BPA selection rather than any connections. The Jags like Solomon Thomas, well, Taco Charlton isn't a bad runner up. His game is similar to Emmanuel Ogbah. Chicago Bears Deshone Kizer, QB, ND They spent a lot on Mike Glennon so they won't go QB at No. 3, but surely could pick the best one left in the 2nd round. Kizer has a big arm and is pretty accurate (if inconsistent). Los Angeles Rams Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida They haven't successfully replaced Janoris Jenkins. Quincy Wilson is yet another impressive CB. Los Angeles Chargers Jordan Willis, EDGE, KSU The Chargers are rumored to be in love with this prospect. New York Jets Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt The Jets are looking for David Harris' replacement. I know they just drafted a WILB last year in the first, but they can't pass up on Cunningham here. Carolina Panthers Budda Baker, FS, Washington Baker is a bit small for Carolina's DBs but he presents crazy value. Cincinnati Bengals Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU The Bengals are rumored to really like both Cook and Mixon. There is a rumor floating out there that no team as a 1st round grade on Cook aside from the Eagles. New Orleans Saints Chidobie Awuzie, CB, Colorado Awuzie was invited to the draft and is the better of the two talented Colorado corners. The Saints need a corner. Philadelphia Eagles Takkarist McKinley, EDGE, UCLA If they don't go Charles Harris in the first, McKinley fits the Philly prototype of athletic, high motor, undersized wide-9 capable players. Buffalo Bills Adoree Jackson, CB, USC Jackson is just a pure weapon and his ability to contribute on offense, special teams, and at defensive back will appeal to McDermott. Arizona Cardinals Taylor Moton, OL, Western Michigan You have to protect your franchise QB and Moton is the highest tackle left in the draft. Indianapolis Colts Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana Feeney fits the mold of the Colts offensive line - average size with great feet. Baltimore Ravens Sidney Jones, CB, Washington The Ravens have been associated with Jones for a long time now. Open secret. Minnesota Vikings Caleb Brantley, DT, UF Again, another great fit, especially with Shariff Floyd's career in doubt. Washington Redskins Raekwon McMillan, ILB, OSU I've been told that McMillan is going early on Day 2. I know the Redskins are looking for players inside. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Josh Jones, S NC, State Josh Jones is a surprise pick, but the Buccaneers could use a safety and this is around his draft range. Denver Broncos Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss Might be a slight ding for Engram but can you think of a better spot for him? Cleveland Browns Marcus Maye, S, Florida Cleveland has struggled to a degree in replacing Tashaun Gipson. They signed Jonathan Cyprien but he's not going to be the answer deep. Maye was invited to the combine and has the range to go earlier than this. Detroit Lions Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston I've heard that the Lions were very much interested in Haason Reddick. They get somebody with similar traits. Bowser probably goes Round 1 but I just couldn't find a spot for him. Miami Dolphins Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple The Dolphins' offensive line struggles are well documented. They take a very good player here that can play inside or out. They value versatility. New York Giants Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown St This pick could easily be Chris Wormley, but I'm going with the edge rusher. Rivers has been rumored to have attracted the Giants' interest all the way back at the Senior Bowl. Those rumors have not gone away less than a week out from the draft. Sure, he's from a small school, but in non-Round 1 picks, the Giants simply don't mind that. He's a twitchy, explosive player that has good bend and can potentially play standing up. That looks like what the Giants would like and would upgrade Devon Kennard. Oakland Raiders Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan The Raiders just released Dan Williams and they are looking for defensive line prospects. Wormley is a clone of Chris Canty and would add quite a bit of firepower to the Raiders defense. Houston Texans Carl Lawson, EDGE, Auburn There are a couple positions that I think the Texans will go after early. QB (which we addressed in round 1), EDGE (which I'm addressing now) and CB to replace AJ Bouye. Lawson is a great fit opposite Whitney Mercilus, especially if Jadaveon Clowney is moving to the DL. Lawson likely goes here or a few spots down to the Dallas Cowboys. Seattle Seahawks Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh If they don't address offensive line in round 1, you can bet they will here. Johnson is the clear BPA at OL at this juncture according to me. Connecting the dots, I haven't heard of a connection between Johnson and Seattle. Kansas City Chiefs Davis Webb, QB, Cal The Chiefs will address QB at some point. Webb looks like he's risen high enough to make it on Day 2. Dallas Cowboys Tarell Basham, EDGE, Ohio I've heard that the Cowboys are interested in a number of pass rushers at this juncture. Basham is one of them. Green Bay Packers Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah This is purely going off a rumor that was passed along by long time NFL writer Dave Te, who reports that Green Bay is smitten by Garrett Bolles' battery mate. Pittsburgh Steelers Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson Steelers perennially need CBs, he's the best one available. Atlanta Falcons Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland Shaheen is going to go round 2. Why not the Falcons. Carolina Panthers Ethan Pocic, OL, LSU The Panthers need help all over their offensive line. Matt Kalil and Michael Oher are set at the tackle spots but the interior certainly is not.

Giants 7-round mock

1) Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Explained above.

2) Derek Rivers, EDGE, Youngstown State

Explained above.

3) Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

The Giants were rumored to be in on Gerald Everett early in the draft process, with Tony Pauline reporting that the Giants were paying close attention before the Senior Bowl. An explosive player with soft hands and fluid hips, Everett is a good shot to get selected on Day 2. Is he a blocker? Not really, but he provides a big target that presents a massive upgrade over Will Tye. He's also a willing blocker that can be successful down the field, if not as an in-line player. A combination of Rhett Ellison and Gerald Everett could produce a successful tandem for this team.

4) Jeremy Cutrer, CB, Middle Tennessee State

This guy is 6-foot-2, 175 pounds and ran in the 4.4s. Jerry Reese was at his pro-day. He's a smooth mover at the position and was named all conference. The Giants will have a need at the cornerback position in a year or two and Cutrer could use a little bit of development. Do the math here. This could be a perfect match.

5) Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech

There aren't very many quarterbacks that the Giants will likely draft. Evans may be one of them. They met with him at the combine and he apparently has interviewed well. He's a developmental quarterback with a good arm and some athleticism. He's also a high character individual. I can easily see a Day 3 pick going towards a quarterback.

6) Paul Magloire Jr., OLB, Arizona

Another player that we've met with both at his pro day and again he came in for a private workout, Magloire is 6-foot-1, 227 pounds that runs a 4.55 with a 6.8 3 cone. He has experience as an outside linebacker, inside linebacker, and safety. He's somebody that can be groomed into the WILL role. Teams were apparently impressed with him at the Shrine game and he looked fluid during his drills at his pro-day. Definitely worth a late round flier.

7) Rashaad Coward, DT, Old Dominion

The Giants will often spend a late round pick on a player that they really, really like that may be rated an UDFA. A prime example of this was Mykkele Thompson. Coward may fit that, but I can also see him getting drafted for his physical tools. He stands 6-foot-5, 322 pounds and ran a 5.03 with a 1.7 split. He's a hammer that dominated his competition and is an ascending player. He fits the mold of a nasty, athletic nose-tackle that the Giants like. They met with him as well.

Top 10 Board for Giants

Now let's take a look at my top 10 players to be picked by us at pick 23. This is a mixture of rumors that I've read and, um, things that I've...ahem...heard:

1) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Powerful and fast, he's got the length and big play ability to intrigue Reese. He's an accomplished blocker, and it doesn't hurt that he's clean off the field and is from a big name pro-style offense. Easy to see why he'd top their list.

2) Christian McCaffery, RB,Stanford

Ben McAdoo's dream running back has drawn comparisons to Tiki Barber. He'd make Shane Vereen's contract obsolete and be an every down threat as a runner and a receiver.

3) Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Multi-year starter with length and athleticism. He's young as well and from a Nick Saban school. Easy to see why he's probably the top tackle on the Giants' short list.

4) Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Oh wow, another athletic player from a major college program. The Giants have been connected with Davis more and more as of late and it's really easy to connect the dots as to why. The biggest issue is going to be his injury history, which is why Davis is this low in the first place. I think at this point he's firmly ahead of Zach Cunningham.

5) Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston

He's a "force player." Click that link for what I mean by that. His fantastic length and hyper-athleticism has him rising late as word on the street is that he's an ascending player that was used improperly at Houston. Admittedly, in my view, his actual tape was mediocre but he's got abilities that you can't teach, and that makes him an attractive prospect.

6) Forrest Lamp, OL, WKU

It's always funny to me when people say "no" to Lamp because he's too much like Justin Pugh. Am I stupid, or isn't Justin Pugh the best offensive lineman that we had (when healthy) in 2016? Lamp is OL1 for me because I think he can play either tackle spot in addition to the guard spots. I do think he's got the highest upside at guard and can give the type of downfield blocking presence that the Giants haven't had from the RG spot since Chris Snee.

7) Jordan Willis, DE, KSU

Another "force player." He's extremely athletic and extremely productive in college. Why isn't he a top 5 pick like his measurables and production suggest? He's a bit stiff on film and doesn't have the prototype bend that you look for in an edge defender. My comparison? He's a clone of the Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter. Hunter's pretty good, though, so I can see Willis in the first round.

8) David Njoku, TE, Miami

Multiple people have reported that the Giants are not interested in drafting Njoku but there's always a chance of them smoke-screening that information. He appears to have the length, pedigree (though only a 3 star prospect in HS), character and athleticism that the Giants crave. He has 35.25" arms! Forget that 4.64, instead, pay attention to his sub-7.0 3-cone time or his 38" vertical. He reminds me of another former Miami Hurricane....no, not Jeremy Shockey. He's Greg Olsen, and yes...I do think he can develop into a similar blocker. So with that said, even though everybody is saying no on Njoku, he takes a top 10 spot on my list

9) T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

Apart from the obvious pedigree, Watt has the athleticism, the character, the instincts, and the pass rushing ability that the Giants would be interested in. His injury history and inconsistency will likely drop him, but if the Giants were to trade down (unlikely), he's probably going to be one of their top targets.

10) Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

Mostly because he's a highly rated offensive tackle. He's got a good temperament and is from a good school for offensive linemen. People will compare him to Jack Conklin, and he may approach that level, but his hip injuries and one year of production are causes for concern. Still, he beats out Garrett Bolles who I believe has maxed out his frame at 25 years old and is too small for what I think the Giants like in their tackles.

Just Missed:

Garrett Bolles, OT Utah

Haason Reddick, EDGE Temple (due to unavailability)

Zach Cunningham, ILB Vanderbilt