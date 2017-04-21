Just think, in just a few days, we're going to be without mock drafts for another eight or nine months. You know I had to give you one last mock draft. This one will be two rounds, and it will be what I think will happen, not what I want to happen. So, just because I choose a particular player for the Giants, it does not necessarily mean that it is a player that I would like. It just means that I've heard whispers... some more pronounced than others.... from a variety of different spots. That means talking to some people and scouring the far reaches of the internet. This is my best guess.
Even though I'm giving you two rounds for everybody, I'll give you all seven rounds for the New York Giants. Better yet, keep reading below that to learn about how I stacked my top 10 most likely picks for the New York Giants. Again, not my own top 10 list, but rather, like Jordan Raanan, Ed Valentine, and Chris Pflum, I'm going based off what I've heard and going in order of what their big board will look like for players that could be there at No. 23. Let's get to it.
Round 1
Myles Garrett, EDGE, TAMU
Easiest pick in the draft.
Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
This could easily be a QB, but I've heard that the 49ers are infatuated with Thomas (as are the Jags)
Marshon Lattimore, CB, OSU
Word on the street is that the Bears are locked in on a defensive player. Marshon Lattimore isn't the consensus top CB, but he's close. Stephon Gilmore clone.
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
A Tom Coughlin team is connected with a hard-nosed "gritty" running back? Why yes. This is either Solomon Thomas or Leonard Fournette.
Jamal Adams, S, LSU
The Titans could use some help at every level of their defense, but they have been connected with Adams (though I personally think Hooker is better).
O.J Howard, TE, Alabama
I don't know that the Jets will land Howard at 6, but could be a target in a trade down. Whispers that Cincy or Carolina are eyeing a trade up.
Malik Hooker, FS, OSU
This is the player that is most often connected to the Chargers as they need an Eric Weddle replacement.
Christian McCaffery, RB, Stanford
A bit of a surprise but McCaffery to the Panthers is gaining a lot of steam. They need a new runner to learn the ropes from Jonathan Stewart. McCaffery and Cam would be a lethal combo.
Corey Davis, WR, Western Mich
After Marvin Jones and Mohammed Sanu left, the Bengals need an alpha receiver to complement AJ Green. Davis fits perfectly and he's apparently on their short list.
Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
Rex Ryan is gone but his defensive philosophy is not. Sean McDermott is a defensive coach and he understands that having a terrorizing defensive front is important.
Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
This will likely be Reuben Foster or Haason Reddick. Foster is rated higher so he's the pick.
Cleveland Browns
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC
This may just be a smokescreen. I think Deshaun Watson is QB1 but Hue Jackson wants a stronger arm. Trubisky is more polished than Mahomes, so he's the pick.
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, TTU
Like Hue Jackson, Bruce Arians wants to run a vertical pass game. That is not Watson's strength. Mahomes has been connected to Arizona and I think it would be great fit.
Gareon Conley, CB, OSU
This feels like it's down to three players: Gareon Conley, Charles Harris, or Christian McCaffery. McCaffery is off the board. It's honestly a toss up between Harris and Conley but considering Philly has Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson as starters, they go with Conley.
Charles Harris, EDGE, Mizzou
Harris has always been EDGE3 for me behind Garrett and Thomas. That feeling has gained a ton of momentum as of late.
John Ross, WR, Washington
Many think this will be an offensive lineman or an edge rusher. Certainly possible but Ross isn't escaping the top 20. He's a faster Brandin Cooks.
Derek Barnett, EDGE, Tennessee
Washington has been sniffing around running backs and edge rushers. Barnett's tape is too good to let him go here.
Tennesee Titans
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
Tennessee has been thinking about taking Williams at 5. If he sitting here, he's theirs.
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
This could be Garrett Bolles or Ryan Ramcyzk. I've heard Denver is in love with Garrett Bolles, so I'll take Ramczyk for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah
See above.
David Njoku, TE, Miami
Don't they have Eric Ebron? Lots and lots of smoke coming out of Lions camp about wanting an elite two-tight end scheme. Njoku has been connected with them a ton.
Haason Reddick, EDGE, Temple
They swung and missed on Dion Jordan. This is Reddick's draft range from what I've heard and Miami is intrigued.
New York Giants
Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
Even if Ramcyzk and Bolles were available, I think Robinson would beat them out. He's got length, has been a quality four year starter in the SEC at a major program, has put up great tape, is super young, and was highly recruited from high school. That sounds like a Giants player to me. I've also heard that his "character concerns" are overblown and teams aren't all that worried. Does he have a footwork issues? Yes. Is he Ereck Flowers? Far from it. Better technique, better balance, better punch. Can play inside or outside, though his best position is tackle for me.
Who would I have picked were I the GM? Easy. Deshaun Watson, given who was left. And I can hear the jeers of "well glad you're not GM, IXI!"
The other player here to consider is Jarrad Davis.
Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn
The ghost of Al Davis would be in love with Melifonwu. He's probably going to go right around where Byron Jones went, which is...well...right here.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
|
I wouldn't be surprised if the Texans traded up for Watson. He fits their scheme very well. You don't think DeAndre Hopkins
Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
White fits the mold of the Seahawks secondary. Could this be Forrest Lamp? You bet it could. They need help at a few places.
Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
Davis should go between 20 and 30. The Chiefs have been associated with defensive prospects.
Kevin King, CB, Washington
Easy fit. King is CB1 for some folks, and the Cowboys are looking for either an EDGE or a CB to fit into their system. King is one that does.
T.J. Watt, LB/EDGE, Wisconsin
His pro comparison is Clay Matthews. I think there's no CB worth it aside from Marlon Humphrey and the Packers are rumored to very much like Watt. This is where he should go anyway.
Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan
The Steelers have been rumored to like Peppers so much that they are going to try to trade up for him, according to the word on the street. After striking out on Landon Collins, this is an easy fit.
Forrest Lamp, OL, WKU
My OL1 goes 31st to a team that could badly use quality interior OL.
New Orleans Saints
Malik McDowell, DT, MSU
They have nobody to rush the passer outside of Cameron Jordan. Malik McDowell falls because of character concerns but I think he stays in the first round.
Round 2
Cleveland Browns
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Humphrey should probably go in the first but there are whispers that he's falling. Cleveland could use a good corner after giving up on Justin Gilbert and with Joe Haden slowing down.
San Francisco 49ers
Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
The hot rumor on the block is that Joe Mixon doesn't make it past the 49ers in round 2.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
More of a BPA selection rather than any connections. The Jags like Solomon Thomas, well, Taco Charlton isn't a bad runner up. His game is similar to Emmanuel Ogbah.
Chicago Bears
Deshone Kizer, QB, ND
They spent a lot on Mike Glennon so they won't go QB at No. 3, but surely could pick the best one left in the 2nd round. Kizer has a big arm and is pretty accurate (if inconsistent).
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
They haven't successfully replaced Janoris Jenkins. Quincy Wilson is yet another impressive CB.
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Willis, EDGE, KSU
The Chargers are rumored to be in love with this prospect.
New York Jets
Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt
The Jets are looking for David Harris' replacement. I know they just drafted a WILB last year in the first, but they can't pass up on Cunningham here.
Carolina Panthers
Budda Baker, FS, Washington
Baker is a bit small for Carolina's DBs but he presents crazy value.
Cincinnati Bengals
Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU
The Bengals are rumored to really like both Cook and Mixon. There is a rumor floating out there that no team as a 1st round grade on Cook aside from the Eagles.
New Orleans Saints
Chidobie Awuzie, CB, Colorado
Awuzie was invited to the draft and is the better of the two talented Colorado corners. The Saints need a corner.
Philadelphia Eagles
Takkarist McKinley, EDGE, UCLA
If they don't go Charles Harris in the first, McKinley fits the Philly prototype of athletic, high motor, undersized wide-9 capable players.
Buffalo Bills
Adoree Jackson, CB, USC
Jackson is just a pure weapon and his ability to contribute on offense, special teams, and at defensive back will appeal to McDermott.
Arizona Cardinals
Taylor Moton, OL, Western Michigan
You have to protect your franchise QB and Moton is the highest tackle left in the draft.
Indianapolis Colts
Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
Feeney fits the mold of the Colts offensive line - average size with great feet.
Baltimore Ravens
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
The Ravens have been associated with Jones for a long time now. Open secret.
Caleb Brantley, DT, UF
Again, another great fit, especially with Shariff Floyd's career in doubt.
Washington Redskins
Raekwon McMillan, ILB, OSU
I've been told that McMillan is going early on Day 2. I know the Redskins are looking for players inside.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Josh Jones, S NC, State
Josh Jones is a surprise pick, but the Buccaneers could use a safety and this is around his draft range.
Denver Broncos
Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
Might be a slight ding for Engram but can you think of a better spot for him?
Cleveland Browns
Marcus Maye, S, Florida
Cleveland has struggled to a degree in replacing Tashaun Gipson. They signed Jonathan Cyprien but he's not going to be the answer deep. Maye was invited to the combine and has the range to go earlier than this.
Detroit Lions
Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston
I've heard that the Lions were very much interested in Haason Reddick. They get somebody with similar traits. Bowser probably goes Round 1 but I just couldn't find a spot for him.
Miami Dolphins
Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
The Dolphins' offensive line struggles are well documented. They take a very good player here that can play inside or out. They value versatility.
New York Giants
Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown St
This pick could easily be Chris Wormley, but I'm going with the edge rusher. Rivers has been rumored to have attracted the Giants' interest all the way back at the Senior Bowl. Those rumors have not gone away less than a week out from the draft.
Sure, he's from a small school, but in non-Round 1 picks, the Giants simply don't mind that. He's a twitchy, explosive player that has good bend and can potentially play standing up. That looks like what the Giants would like and would upgrade Devon Kennard.
|
|
|
The Raiders just released Dan Williams and they are looking for defensive line prospects. Wormley is a clone of Chris Canty and would add quite a bit of firepower to the Raiders defense.
|
|
|
There are a couple positions that I think the Texans will go after early. QB (which we addressed in round 1), EDGE (which I'm addressing now) and CB to replace AJ Bouye. Lawson is a great fit opposite Whitney Mercilus, especially if Jadaveon Clowney is moving to the DL. Lawson likely goes here or a few spots down to the Dallas Cowboys.
|
|
|
If they don't address offensive line in round 1, you can bet they will here. Johnson is the clear BPA at OL at this juncture according to me. Connecting the dots, I haven't heard of a connection between Johnson and Seattle.
|
|
|
The Chiefs will address QB at some point. Webb looks like he's risen high enough to make it on Day 2.
|
|
|
I've heard that the Cowboys are interested in a number of pass rushers at this juncture. Basham is one of them.
|
|
|
This is purely going off a rumor that was passed along by long time NFL writer Dave Te, who reports that Green Bay is smitten by Garrett Bolles' battery mate.
|
|
|
Steelers perennially need CBs, he's the best one available.
|
|
|
Shaheen is going to go round 2. Why not the Falcons.
|
|
|
The Panthers need help all over their offensive line. Matt Kalil and Michael Oher are set at the tackle spots but the interior certainly is not.
Giants 7-round mock
1) Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
Explained above.
2) Derek Rivers, EDGE, Youngstown State
Explained above.
3) Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
The Giants were rumored to be in on Gerald Everett early in the draft process, with Tony Pauline reporting that the Giants were paying close attention before the Senior Bowl. An explosive player with soft hands and fluid hips, Everett is a good shot to get selected on Day 2. Is he a blocker? Not really, but he provides a big target that presents a massive upgrade over Will Tye. He's also a willing blocker that can be successful down the field, if not as an in-line player. A combination of Rhett Ellison and Gerald Everett could produce a successful tandem for this team.
4) Jeremy Cutrer, CB, Middle Tennessee State
This guy is 6-foot-2, 175 pounds and ran in the 4.4s. Jerry Reese was at his pro-day. He's a smooth mover at the position and was named all conference. The Giants will have a need at the cornerback position in a year or two and Cutrer could use a little bit of development. Do the math here. This could be a perfect match.
5) Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
There aren't very many quarterbacks that the Giants will likely draft. Evans may be one of them. They met with him at the combine and he apparently has interviewed well. He's a developmental quarterback with a good arm and some athleticism. He's also a high character individual. I can easily see a Day 3 pick going towards a quarterback.
6) Paul Magloire Jr., OLB, Arizona
Another player that we've met with both at his pro day and again he came in for a private workout, Magloire is 6-foot-1, 227 pounds that runs a 4.55 with a 6.8 3 cone. He has experience as an outside linebacker, inside linebacker, and safety. He's somebody that can be groomed into the WILL role. Teams were apparently impressed with him at the Shrine game and he looked fluid during his drills at his pro-day. Definitely worth a late round flier.
7) Rashaad Coward, DT, Old Dominion
The Giants will often spend a late round pick on a player that they really, really like that may be rated an UDFA. A prime example of this was Mykkele Thompson. Coward may fit that, but I can also see him getting drafted for his physical tools. He stands 6-foot-5, 322 pounds and ran a 5.03 with a 1.7 split. He's a hammer that dominated his competition and is an ascending player. He fits the mold of a nasty, athletic nose-tackle that the Giants like. They met with him as well.
Top 10 Board for Giants
Now let's take a look at my top 10 players to be picked by us at pick 23. This is a mixture of rumors that I've read and, um, things that I've...ahem...heard:
1) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
Powerful and fast, he's got the length and big play ability to intrigue Reese. He's an accomplished blocker, and it doesn't hurt that he's clean off the field and is from a big name pro-style offense. Easy to see why he'd top their list.
2) Christian McCaffery, RB,Stanford
Ben McAdoo's dream running back has drawn comparisons to Tiki Barber. He'd make Shane Vereen's contract obsolete and be an every down threat as a runner and a receiver.
3) Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
Multi-year starter with length and athleticism. He's young as well and from a Nick Saban school. Easy to see why he's probably the top tackle on the Giants' short list.
4) Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
Oh wow, another athletic player from a major college program. The Giants have been connected with Davis more and more as of late and it's really easy to connect the dots as to why. The biggest issue is going to be his injury history, which is why Davis is this low in the first place. I think at this point he's firmly ahead of Zach Cunningham.
5) Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston
He's a "force player." Click that link for what I mean by that. His fantastic length and hyper-athleticism has him rising late as word on the street is that he's an ascending player that was used improperly at Houston. Admittedly, in my view, his actual tape was mediocre but he's got abilities that you can't teach, and that makes him an attractive prospect.
6) Forrest Lamp, OL, WKU
It's always funny to me when people say "no" to Lamp because he's too much like Justin Pugh. Am I stupid, or isn't Justin Pugh the best offensive lineman that we had (when healthy) in 2016? Lamp is OL1 for me because I think he can play either tackle spot in addition to the guard spots. I do think he's got the highest upside at guard and can give the type of downfield blocking presence that the Giants haven't had from the RG spot since Chris Snee.
7) Jordan Willis, DE, KSU
Another "force player." He's extremely athletic and extremely productive in college. Why isn't he a top 5 pick like his measurables and production suggest? He's a bit stiff on film and doesn't have the prototype bend that you look for in an edge defender. My comparison? He's a clone of the Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter. Hunter's pretty good, though, so I can see Willis in the first round.
8) David Njoku, TE, Miami
Multiple people have reported that the Giants are not interested in drafting Njoku but there's always a chance of them smoke-screening that information. He appears to have the length, pedigree (though only a 3 star prospect in HS), character and athleticism that the Giants crave. He has 35.25" arms! Forget that 4.64, instead, pay attention to his sub-7.0 3-cone time or his 38" vertical. He reminds me of another former Miami Hurricane....no, not Jeremy Shockey. He's Greg Olsen, and yes...I do think he can develop into a similar blocker. So with that said, even though everybody is saying no on Njoku, he takes a top 10 spot on my list
9) T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
Apart from the obvious pedigree, Watt has the athleticism, the character, the instincts, and the pass rushing ability that the Giants would be interested in. His injury history and inconsistency will likely drop him, but if the Giants were to trade down (unlikely), he's probably going to be one of their top targets.
10) Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
Mostly because he's a highly rated offensive tackle. He's got a good temperament and is from a good school for offensive linemen. People will compare him to Jack Conklin, and he may approach that level, but his hip injuries and one year of production are causes for concern. Still, he beats out Garrett Bolles who I believe has maxed out his frame at 25 years old and is too small for what I think the Giants like in their tackles.
Just Missed:
Garrett Bolles, OT Utah
Haason Reddick, EDGE Temple (due to unavailability)
Zach Cunningham, ILB Vanderbilt
