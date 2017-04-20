Weston Richburg played with torn hand ligaments last season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There was some speculation during the 2016 season that perhaps New York Giants center Weston Richburg, who did not always play up to the standard he set in 2015, was perhaps hiding an injury. On Thursday, Richburg confirmed as much, saying he played through torn ligaments in his snapping hand.

Richburg apparently suffered the injury in the second preseason game, against the Buffalo Bills. He had offseason surgery to repair the damage.

“I had some hand stuff going in. I had to get my hand operated on. That’ll be good this year. I’ll be ready to go. I’m feeling a lot better than I was last year,” Richburg said. “I’m good to go. I’m full go. Ready to get after it. Excited for what’s in store.”

A 2014 second-round pick, Richburg is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

“I’m not really looking at anything contract-wise. I’m just looking at how last year went. I’m a much better player than I was last year. That’ll be motivation for me going into this year,” Richburg said. “I can only control what I can control. If I don’t take care of business, I’m not going to see anything like that (a big-money contract). I’m going to work on myself, do everything I can to make myself better and in turn, make our team better.”