Jason Pierre-Paul had four surgical procedures

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said it took four procedures to fix the “core muscle” injury that sent him to injured reserve after 12 games last season.

Pierre-Paul said he had two abdominal procedures and two procedures on his groin. He seemed to indicate that all four surgeries were done at the same time.

He said “we’ll see” when asked if he would be ready for mini-camp and training camp.

“I feel good. I’m walking and I’m running. I’m here at OTAs participating in every activity that they have. I’m OK,” Pierre-Paul said. “I’m just out here doing whatever I can. As of right now, I’m doing whatever I can to help the team. That’s all.”

Pierre-Paul signed a four-year, $62 million contract this offseason, $40 million of which was guaranteed. He had seven sacks, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 12 games last season.

A 2010 first-round pick, Pierre-Paul is entering his eighth season with the Giants.

“I’ve been here for the long run. It looks like I’m going to retire a Giant,” Pierre-Paul said. “Not yet though.”

Pierre-Paul said he weighs 265 pounds, down from the 275 he played at a year ago and the 290 pounds he weighed in 2010.

“I’m faster, man. Faster and stronger,” Pierre-Paul said. “You’ve got to change things to get better.

“The best is yet to come.”

