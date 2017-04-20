New York Giants schedule 2017: Dates, times, prime time games,

We now know exactly when the New York Giants will be playing each team. At 8 p.m. ET Thursday night, the NFL released the full schedule for every team, but an early leak of the schedule has given us a jump start.

Earlier Thursday we speculated about what the Giants’ schedule may look like. We wondered if the Giants would once again open against the Dallas Cowboys and close against the Philadelphia Eagles. We also wondered whether there was truth to the rumor that the Giants would play the Washington Redskins, in Washington, on Thanksgiving.

Now we know.

Full Schedule

Preseason

8/11 (Fri)​​ vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 7 p.m.

8/21 (Mon) at Cleveland Browns - 8 p.m.

8/26 (Sat) vs. New York Jets - 7 p.m. (Snoopy Bowl)

8/31 (Thu) at New England Patriot - 7:30 p.m.

Regular Season

NOTE: Mike Francesa first announced this slate of games on WFAN

9/10 at Dallas Cowboys 8:30 p.m. (NBC, Sunday Night Football)

9/18 vs. Detroit Lions 8:30 p.m. (ESPN, Monday Night Football)

9/24 at Philadelphia Eagles - 1 p.m. (FOX)

10/1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

10/8 vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 1 p.m. (CBS)

10/15 at Denver Broncos 8:30 p.m. (NBC, Sunday Night Football)

10/22 vs. Seattle Seahawks - 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

10/29 BYE Week

11/5 vs. Los Angeles Rams - 1 p.m. (FOX)

11/12 at San Francisco 49ers - 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

11/19 vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)*Flexible Scheduling

11/23 at Washington Redskins 8:30 p.m. (NBC) -Thanksgiving-

12/3 at Las Vegas Raiders (in Oakland) - 4:25 p.m. (FOX) *Flexible Scheudling

12/10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. (FOX) *Flexible Scheduling

12/17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. (FOX) *Flexible Scheduling

12/24 at Arizona Cardinals - 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

12/31 vs. Washington Redskins - 1 p.m. (FOX) *Flexible Scheduling

Games To Get Excited About

The obvious game here is the season opener in Dallas. The Giants swept the Cowboys last year, so they will be eager for payback, but the Giants should be just as eager for a strong start after their painful exit from the post season.

Right now that’s the game head coach Ben McAdoo is most excited about.

“We open up in Dallas on a Sunday night, which will be a big game in the division,” McAdoo said. “It will make training camp exciting and interesting for the players. They know we’ll have to be at our best on Sept. 10.”

“I know we have three of our first four on the road, but you can only handle them one at a time,” McAdoo said. “Right now, all we have to do is focus on Dallas. We’re getting ready yesterday.”

The Giants will also have an active holiday season, playing on both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve.

In terms of individual games, the match-up with the Raiders could be one of the best ges of the season, and one of the team's stiffest tests.

Roughest Stretch

This, without a doubt, has to be the final seven games. The Giants have to face either strong offenses or dangerous pass rushes (or both) on a weekly basis to end the season.

McAdoo is certainly aware of the Giants’ stretch run at the end of the season, although he prefers to think of it as something other than ‘rough’.

“The end of the season, the way the league has it shaking out, is going to be exciting for us,” McAdoo said. “We have four NFC teams in the last four weeks, (including) three division games at home. It’s great to be at home in December. You have to be playing good football there in December.”

Stay tuned to Big Blue View for any updates if the the official release brings any changes.

