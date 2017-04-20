NFL Schedule Rumors: Giants to play Redskins on Thanksgiving Night

Earlier this month the NFL made a big deal about the release of the preseason schedule.

Now, almost exactly one week before the draft kicks off, they will be releasing the 2017 season schedules for all 32 teams.

Giants fans have gotten a bit of a preview to whet their appetite.

The Washington Post is reporting that, according a person knowledgeable about the schedule, that the Washington Redskins will be hosting the New York Giants on Thanksgiving night.

I can say for myself that I hope they schedule it for the early or late game, because otherwise they’ll just have to reschedule Thanksgiving.

But what about the rest of the schedule?

Well, I think it’s safe to say that there is a good chance that the Giants will open on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. After all, they’ve opened four of the last five seasons there. My bet is that they open on Sunday or Monday night; The NFL wouldn’t want to waste the opportunity to pit the two teams (and their massive fan bases) against each other on prime time TV.

It’s also pretty likely that the Giants will end up finishing the season against either Washington or the Philadelphia Eagles. They have ended their season against one of the two division rivals every year for the past five, and four of the five have been at home.

What about in between?

Earlier in the off-season, we got word that Ben McAdoo made a formal request to the NFL schedule makers to have two of their four west coast road games played on back-to-back weeks, so the team can keep travel to a minimum.

An ideal scenario would be to have the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders (yeah, that’ll be weird for a while) in back to back weeks. It would then make sense to schedule the team’s bye week for the following week.

Here are the Giants’ home and away opponents

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers (also weird), Detroit Lions.

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What do you think the schedule will look like?