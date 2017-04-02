Seven-round New York Giants mock draft: An unexpected result

It’s time for this week’s seven-round mock draft simulation for the New York Giants. I used the Fanspeak simulator, but to change things up a bit the corresponding big board used will be from Walter Football. That is the first time the simulation has been done that way.

Before I get to this week’s choices, a little explanation. I’m not incredibly worried about whether or not this is “correct.” Same for any of my simulations. Shoot, it’s virtually impossible to get half of Round 1 correct when you make each choice yourself. The Huddle Report scores mock draft each year with one point given for each player correctly pegged in the first round and two more points if you match the player to the proper team. That makes a perfect Round 1 score 96 points.

The best five-year average? That is just 44.4, and there are only eight draft analysts with a five-year score of 40.0 or higher.

Point is, I am 100 percent certain the draft will not turn out exactly like this for the Giants. Computer simulations can be strange, giving you choices you are pretty sure you wouldn’t have in the real deal. No matter what board you use, it’s a guarantee that the Giants’ board does not look the same. No trades are allowed.

All I am really trying to do here is present scenarios. I am giving you picks based partially on my own preferences, but also based on my read of what I believe the Giants’ intentions might be.

With all of that preamble out of the way, let’s get on to the choices. [Click here to see the full simulation]

Round 1 — Haason Reddick , LB, Temple

Off the board: LB Zach Cunningham, OT Ryan Ramczyk, OT Cam Robinson, RB Christian McCaffrey, DE Taco Charlton, TE O.J. Howard

Others considered: OT Garett Bolles, TE David Njoku, DE Derek Barnett, OL Forrest Lamp, QB DeShone Kizer, QB Mitchell Trubisky, QB Patrick Mahomes

Remember what I said about simulations sometimes giving you choices you wouldn’t be likely to have in the real draft? This is one of those. From all indications, there is only a small chance that Reddick would be available at No. 23. There is a greater chance Vanderbilt’s Cunningham would be the choice if the Giants want a linebacker.

In this case, though, Cunningham is gone, Reddick is there and I pounced. Remember how much the Giants were said to have coveted Leonard Floyd a year ago? Reddick, who played mostly defensive end at Temple but was said to have shown the ability to cover as an outside linebacker during the Senior Bowl, seems to be this year’s version of Floyd.

Reddick is ranked No. 16 on our Prospect Big Board. From Chris’s Reddick prospect profile:

While Reddick doesn’t have the same kind of length as Leonard Floyd, he does have the same kind of athleticism. He is able to fire off the ball, and run right past an unwary blocker, but also has the ability to drop in coverage. Reddick could probably be employed by the Giants in the same manner as they had envisioned using Floyd before the 2016 draft. As a weak-side linebacker, protected from blockers by the Giants’ stout defensive line, he would be able to use his prodigious athleticism to “clean up” running plays, drop in coverage over the middle, or put his pass rushing experience to good use as a blitzer.

Something else to consider about the linebacker position — the only linebacker the Giants have under contract beyond 2017 is B.J. Goodson.

One other note: I know some of you will look at the “others considered” list and be incredulous that I did not take a quarterback. With the Giants in a “win now” position I can’t do that because it does not help them in 2017. Despite all the attention paid to quarterbacks recently, I seriously doubt the Giants would, either. In Round 2, perhaps, maybe even with a move up the board if they love one of the available QBs. Maybe my read on the situation changes over the next few weeks, but that’s where I stand right now.

Round 2 — D’Onta Foreman , RB, Texas

Off the board: Bolles, Njoku, Barnett, Lamp, Kizer, Trubisky, Mahomes, LB T.J. Watt, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, OL Taylor Moton, DE Jordan Willis, DE Chris Wormley, OL Dion Dawkins

Others considered: TE Evan Engram, OT Antonio Garcia, TE Bucky Hodges

Let’s keep the explanations for the rest of these short. After Foreman’s impressive Pro Day he is likely moving up draft boards. He is No. 66 on our Big Board, which was established before his Pro Day. Should provide a power-running complement to Paul Perkins. [Prospect Profile]

Round 3 — Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

OK, I pick Hodges every week. I also thought about Adam Shaheen, the small-school tight end from Ashland, here. Hodges in No. 32 on our Big Board.

Round 4 — Roderick Johnson , OT, Florida State

This is another of those “simulation” things that I don’t believe is going to happen in the real draft. I couldn’t believe my good fortune in finding Johnson, a tackle with a second- or third-round grade from CBS Sports, still available. Draft Analyst Tony Pauline projects Johnson as a player who could develop into a starting right tackle.

Round 5 — Josh Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

If you’re looking for a developmental quarterback, which I was and the Giants could be, Dobbs fits the description. Chris says:

In a vacuum, as a developmental quarterback, Dobbs has intriguing traits that might be worth investing in. However, playing in a spread offense makes determining whether or not he has “NFL QB” DNA a chancy proposition. While elements of the college game are bleeding into the NFL game, for most quarterbacks, they are still almost two different sports. If he is as smart as he is reputed to be, then he has a chance of developing his tools and growing into a good starting quarterback

Round 6 — Damien Mama , OG, USC

At 6-foot-3, 334 pounds, Mama fits the physical profile the Giants seem to be trending toward on the offensive line. Draft Analyst has a third-round grade on him, while CBS Sports pegs him as a late-round player. NFL.com says “has the size and ability to become eventual starter.” Would add youth and depth to an offensive line that could use both.

Round 7 — Nate Hairston, CB, Temple

Only played cornerback for one year after three seasons at wide receiver. At 6-foot, 196 pounds, Hairston is a developmental guy with upside. The Giants, with Janoris Jenkins, Eli Apple and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie can invest the time.