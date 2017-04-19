2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

The New York Giants need two things from their offense: more production and more physicality.

They addressed both of those in part by signing Brandon Marshall and Rhett Ellison in free agency. However, Marshall is a short-term answer, and they really could use a young player who can develop and contribute as a physical player in both the run and pass game for years to come.

Penn State receiver Chris Godwin was quietly one of the more productive receivers in college football the past two years.Godwin he doesn’t have great size, he is physical and plays with an edge. Could he be on the Giants’ radar?

Measurables

Pros

Good blend of size and athleticism.

Physical and tenacious blocker. Seems to relish blocking for his teammates.

Surprising downfield speed.

Hands catcher who tracks and adjusts to the ball well.

Competitive player who never gives up on a play. Always seems to make an effort even on uncatchable balls, and blocks through the whistle.

Cons

Small-ish hands could turn off some teams.

Sometimes has difficulty separating from physical man coverage.

Seems to struggle in contested ball situations.

Short arms limit his catch radius.

Penn State offense isn’t complex. Might have a sharp learning curve coming into the NFL.

Does He Fit With The Giants?

Godwin would fit with the Giants’ offense.

While he isn’t a huge receiver, the physicality of Godwin’s game leaps off the screen, and he is bigger than most of the Giants’ receivers. Godwin brings that same physicality as a receiver, which could make him an interesting contrast to Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. His knack for working himself open and presenting a clear target for his quarterback would make him a natural possession receiver, and his surprising athletic ability and ability to track the ball gives him upside as a vertical threat.

If he can work on hauling in contested catches and developing a bit more of a “My Ball” attitude, Godwin could turn into something of a poor man’s Hakeem Nicks (before injuries took their toll).

Prospect Video

Big Board Rankings

Big Blue View - 104th overall

CBS Sports - 54th overall

Draft Countdown - 131st overall

Draft Tek - 76th overall

Final Thoughts

This is a sneaky receiver class. The top players are good, but not spectacular, so it is tempting to overlook the position. However, there are quite a few players flying under the national radar who are really quite talented.

Chris Godwin is probably at the top of that list, and has the potential to become a good number two option for a lot of offenses. But with all the talent at the premium edge rusher and defensive back positions, not to mention a great running back class and a potentially historic tight end class, the receivers might get overlooked.

Of course, that could just mean that some teams will get tremendous values a bit later on.