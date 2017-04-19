New York Giants news, 4/19: Eli Manning, Odell Beckham, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Here are a few Giants-related headlines to get your day started.

Memorabilia dealer: Eli Manning “a guy I’ve trusted”

Steiner Sports CEO Brandon Steiner aimed to reassure his clients on Tuesday about the authenticity of any Eli Manning gear they purchased from his company:

"Eli Manning has been our partner for more than 14 years and certainly a guy I've trusted," Steiner said in his 24-minute Facebook Live session. "When Eli Manning walks into your office and he says 'these are my game-used items,' then I'd like to think that I can believe that." Steiner told his customers they have nothing to worry about because the items sold through Steiner Sports are certified. "There's nothing more important to me than the trust and authentication we have here at Steiner," he said. "You have no worry with the autographs and things you bought through our company."

Odell Beckham Jr. late to charity event

Odell Beckham Jr. added more fuel to the fire Monday for those who want to advance the “he still hasn’t learned from his mistakes” argument. He was reportedly late to a charity event due to missing a flight after attending the Coachella Music Festival and spent minimal time there. The New York Post said that Beckham, paid to spent two hours at the event, was there for 45 minutes.

More headlines

Sterling Shepard : McAdoo began year with pure Giants torture | New York Post

: McAdoo began year with pure Giants torture | New York Post 10 Giants with the most to prove this offseason, including Geno Smith | NJ.com

| NJ.com 2017 NFL Draft: Plug-and-Play Starters Who Can Be Found Outside of Round 1 | Bleacher Report

[E-mail Ed at bigblueview@gmail.com | Follow Big Blue View on Twitter | 'Like' Big Blue View on Facebook]