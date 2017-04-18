Kerry Wynn signing: DE will return to Giants, per report

Defensive end Kerry Wynn will stay with the New York Giants, as ESPN is reporting that the defensive end will sign his restricted free agent tender and participate in the team’s offseason conditioning program.

Wynn, entering his fourth season, had reportedly visited the New England Patriots last week but did not receive an offer. His tender is worth $1.797 million.

Wynn joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Richmond in 2014. A rotational defensive end, Wynn has two sacks in 34 games. His most productive season was 2015, when he made the only seven starts of his career and had 53 tackles.

With Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul playing the heavy majority of the snaps, and Romeo Okwara and Owamagbe Odighizuwa also seeing playing time, Wynn played only 117 defensive snaps in 2016.

Bringing Wynn back into the fold is unlikely to impact whether or not the Giants prioritize defensive end in the 2017 NFL Draft.