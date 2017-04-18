NFL Draft rumors: Could Josh Dobbs rocket to NFL stardom?

With the 2017 NFL Draft now less than 10 days away let’s get caught up on some of what is being written and said as we get closer.

Let’s talk quarterbacks

It’s not exactly a news flash that the Giants have begun to seriously search for an heir to Eli Manning. Whether they will draft a quarterback next week is anybody’s guess, but it’s on the table.

With the recent examples of Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson to lean on, teams will be hunting for the next mid-round quarterback who could turn into a star. Some think Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs could be that guy.

Dobbs is actually an aerospace engineer, and Bleacher Report’s Mike Tanier has a fascinating in-depth look at Dobbs.

The Houston Texans pick 25th, two picks after the Giants. Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that Houston coach Bill O’Brien loves Patrick Mahomes. If the Giants don’t, could they coax an extra pick or two out of the Texans to drop down two spots?

Fanrag’s John McMullen says that when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks it’s all about the mechanics.

In the media there is a notion that Cal’s Davis Webb is rising up draft boards. Pro Football Talk says that is only because the media is finally catching up to what scouts have been saying all along.

David Njoku : “I’m the best tight end”

Miami’s David Njoku was on Good Morning Football on Tuesday, and got baited into declaring himself the best tight end in the draft. The full interview is below.

“I think I’m the best tight end in the draft” @David_Njoku80 discussed his preparations for the draft, @CanesFootball & much more #GMFB pic.twitter.com/MfiuNZGDUL — GMFB (@gmfb) April 18, 2017

