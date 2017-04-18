The 2017 NFL Draft is just nine days away, and we know you’re anxious for it to get here already. All we can do for the time being though is continue to talk about it, analyze, discuss it and help you prepare for it.

Over the past few weeks we have given you all sorts of New York Giants draft scenarios. Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton has presented another one, and it is worth discussing because it includes a first-round trade by the Giants.

In this BGN scenario, the Giants move back to the 30th overall pick and select Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Here is the entire draft for the Giants

Round 1 (30th) — Zach Cunningham , LB, Vanderbilt

— , LB, Vanderbilt Round 2 (55th) — Roderick Johnson , OT, Florida State

— , OT, Florida State Round 3 (66th) — Dorian Johnson , G, Pittsburgh

— Dorian , G, Pittsburgh Round 3 (87th) — D’Onta Foreman , RB, Texas

— , RB, Texas Round 5 (167th) — Damontae Kazee , CB, San Diego State

— , CB, San Diego State Round 6 (194th) — Eric Saubert, TE, Drake

— Eric Saubert, TE, Drake Round 6 (215th) — D.J. Jones , DT, Ole Miss

— , DT, Ole Miss Round 7 (241st) — Noble Nwachukwu , DE, West Virginia

It looks like the Giants were involved in multiple trades here, hard to tell because the picks are listed but the trades are not detailed. The Giants moved back in the first round, ended up with a pair of third- and sixth-round picks, and surrendered their fourth-round choice.

Moving back and still getting Cunningham, a player many analysts think the Giants would select at 23, seems like good value. It is interesting to note, though, that Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes were both still on the board at 23.

Your thoughts, Giants fans?