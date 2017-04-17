“Things are looking up” for Darian Thompson — report

One of the most often asked questions about the New York Giants this offseason has been about the progress of safety Darian Thompson, who was limited to just two games and 87 snaps during his rookie season by a foot injury.

ESPN reported Monday that “things are looking up” for Thompson, who has been rehabbing at the team’s headquarters and that “there are not expected to be any long-term ramifications from the injury.”

The Giants selected Thompson in the third round last season. The Boise State product quickly earned the starting free safety job, and the Giants were excited about what he could do as a center fielder paired with Landon Collins, but the injury scuttled that.

In Thompson’s stead, undrafted rookie Andrew Adams emerged. Nat Berhe and Leon Hall also saw increased playing time.

I was asked in a recent mailbag if I thought Thompson would reclaim the starting job if he is healthy for the 2017 season. As I said there, I believe the Giants would like to see that happen. Adams, though, played well enough that Thompson is unlikely to simply be given the job. He will have to earn it.

If Thompson is able to practice fully this spring and shows no ill-effects from the injury that will be a good thing for the Giants.