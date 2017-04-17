New York Giants news, 4/17: 2015 draft do-over, Odell Beckham, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Let’s check the headlines as we start a new work week.

2015 NFL Draft do-over: David Johnson goes before Todd Gurley | NFL.com

Lance Zierlein has Johnson going ninth overall to the Giants instead of Ereck Flowers in his do over. He writes:

Johnson was drafted: Round 3, No. 86 overall by the Cardinals. Johnson has become one of the most complete runners in the game and would have been a great addition to complement Eli Manning.

Zierlein is right that Johnson would have been a great addition to the Giants. He was one of my favorites in that draft class. It is sort of unfair to plug him in at No. 9, though. At the time nobody saw him as a Day 1 pick.

Odell Beckham Showing No Signs Of Reform This Offseason | CBS New York

Veteran New York sportswriter Ernie Palladino takes Beckham to task for his offseason. He writes:

The kid has a right to party. He has a right to stick any musician’s face he wants on his leg, regardless of other transgressions real or alleged. He even has the right to blow off his quarterback’s voluntary workouts. But for a guy trying to shake a distraction rap, cut down on some of those huge drops he had last year, and turn around an image that puts him closer to childhood than adulthood, Beckham hasn’t served himself well this offseason. As Jerry Reese said as the Giants broke for the season, “We all had to grow up at different times in our lives. I think it’s time for him to do it now.” The optics indicate Reese and the rest of the organization may have to wait a few more years for that.

Beckham, incidentally, was at the Coachella Music Festival over the weekend.

