Mock Draft: Two seven-round New York Giants mocks sure to be wrong

I have been churning out these simulated seven-round mock drafts for the New York Giants for several weeks now. Some of you like the way they turn out, or just appreciate the discussion. Many of you, though, take the opportunity to let me know that I’m wrong and have utterly no clue how to draft.

Well, I’m a glutton for punishment. Not only am I back again, but I’m giving you a pair of seven-round mocks to bash me over the head with on this Easter Sunday.

One thing I have always understood and that has been confirmed in the process of doing these simulations is that you never get everything you hope for. When you look at what most analysts commonly consider to be the Giants’ needs, then compare that to the players selected in each of these mocks, I’m well aware that there are things in each draft that I was unable to get. That, though, is how it goes. You make one choice, and that means you miss out on something else.

Both of these mocks are done with the Fanspeak simulator and the CBS Sports Big Board.

MOCK NO. 1

Full draft

Round 1 — Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

Off the board: Cam Robinson, O.J. Howard, Christian McCaffrey, Mitchell Trubisky, DeShaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Haason Reddick, Zach Cunningham, Jarrad Davis

Other players considered: TE David Njoku, DE Malik McDowell, OT Garett Bolles, OL Forrest Lamp, DE Charles Harris

Yes, I went offensive tackle. And, yes, I chose Ramczyk. Boring. Ho-hum. Predictable. What else is new? Also, pretty darn hard not to go offensive line the way the board shook out. The quarterbacks are gone. The linebackers who have been connected to the Giants at 23 are gone. McCaffrey is gone. Njoku is still there, but the depth of the tight end class works against picking him here.

I really don’t know if the Giants like Ramczyk or Bolles better. I really could have flipped a coin.

Round 2 — Dalvin Tomlinson , DT, Alabama

Off the board: Bolles, McDowell, Lamp, Njoku, Harris, OLB T.J. Watt, DT Caleb Brantley DT Larry Ogunjobi, DT Chris Wormley. OL Taylor Moton, EDGE Tyus Bowser

Other players considered: QB DeShone Kizer, OT Antonio Garcia, DE Jordan Willis, OL Dion Dawkins, TE Adam Shaheen

In 10 drafts, Giants GM Jerry Reese has selected a defensive tackle five times in either Round 2 or Round 3 — Jay Alford, Linval Joseph, Marvin Austin, Johnathan Hankins, Jay Bromley. With a need now to replace Hankins, it makes sense that he will do it again.

Round 3 — Jake Butt , TE, Michigan

Other players considered: OL Dion Dawkins, TE Gerald Everett, RB Samaje Perine, RB D’Onta Foreman

The Giants have been searching for a complete tight end for years. Butt could give them one.

Round 4 — D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

I felt like I needed to come away with a running back at some point. Foreman could end up being drafted much earlier than this, and felt like good value here.

Round 5 — Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

A pure value pick. This raw, boom or bust pass rusher is often selected in the middle of the second round in mock drafts. The Giants could really use a developmental edge rusher and Reese rarely misses a chance to snag a freakishly athletic defensive end.

Round 6 — Zane Gonzalez , PK, Arizona State

The best placekicker in the draft. The Giants might prefer to sign a veteran, but since they haven’t and Gonzalez was available I jumped.

Round 7 — Jalen Reeves-Maybin , LB, Tennessee

There is a lot of chatter that the Giants could draft a linebacker in the first round, and that might end up being correct. I would have liked to address the position sooner, but it didn’t happen. In Reeves-Maybin I’m talking a flier on a guy who has the talent to be selected earlier, but who fell to here largely because of injury concerns.

MOCK NO. 2

Full mock

Remember what I said about not getting everything you want? The weirdest part of how this mock turned out is that there is not a single offensive lineman chosen. I would be stunned if the draft turned out that way for the Giants for the second straight season, but it did here. Bizarre, and unintentional, but that’s just how the board worked out.

Round 1 — Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Off the board: DeShaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky, Haason Reddick, Malik McDowell, O.J. Howard, Zach Cunningham, Ryan Ramczyk, Jarrad Davis

Other players considered: QB Patrick Mahomes, OT Garett Bolles, OT Cam Robinson, TE David Njoku

McCaffrey is one of two offensive weapons I believe the Giants would find virtually impossible to pass up if one were to fall to No. 23 — the other being Alabama tight end O.J. Howard. Of course, this is a bit of a pie in the sky pick because I don’t believe he will be available.

If, and it’s a big if, the Giants believe Mahomes can be a franchise quarterback you could see them select Mahomes in this scenario.

Round 2 — Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston

Off the board: Njoku, Robinson, Watt, Kizer, Brantley, Lamp, TE Evan Engram

Other players considered: OL Dion Dawkins, DE Jordan Willis, DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Bowser is an edge player who hasn’t been talked about much in connection with the Giants, but he has the length and athleticism the Giants covet. He’s also comfortable going forward to rush the passer and dropping into coverage.

Bowser is No. 65 on our Big Board. In his prospect profile of Bowser, Chris wrote:

Bowser’s is a name to watch as the remainder of the draft process unfolds. Players with his athleticism don’t come around often, and the fact that he comes out of a smaller school makes him that much more intriguing. Bowser could fit in almost any defensive scheme, but he has the traits to play a “Khalil Mack” role in a hybrid defense. He has the frame to play at over 250 pounds without any loss of athleticism, and at that weight he could freely transition from defensive end, to stand-up rusher, to outside linebacker and terrorize offenses from all over the field. Of course, him being that kind of player at the next level isn’t assured. However, the potential of what he could be will almost certainly see him drafted by the end of the second day of the draft, and perhaps sooner rather than later.

He’s a name to watch for the Giants.

Round 3 — Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama

I would have been happy to select Tomlinson in Round 2, as I did in the initial mock above. To find him in Round 3 was a pleasant surprise.

Round 4 — Bucky Hodges , TE, Virginia Tech

Of course Hodges snuck into one of these mocks.

Round 5 — Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

Again with Kpassagnon. I mean, geesh, he was right at the top of the board for the second straight time. If the board is going to to keep throwing this kind of value at me in the fifth round I’m taking it.

Round 6 — Joshua Dobbs , QB, Tennessee

I passed on Mahomes in Round 1. I will take a flier on Dobbs here. That wouldn’t preclude the Giants from using an early pick on a QB in the 2018 draft.

Round 7 — Nate Hairston, CB, Temple

I have chosen Hairston in a few iterations of my weekly mocks. The fact that the choice here is Hairston is mostly irrelevant. The point is that I believe it would be a good idea for the Giants to grab a player from a deep cornerback class at some point on Day 3. I’m not hung up on the idea that Hairston needs to be the guy. It just worked out that way.