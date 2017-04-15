NFL Draft rumors: Lions have need for speed, Jake Butt’s recovery, more

Let’s check the NFL Draft rumor mill and see what is out there that might impact the New York Giants.

Lions looking for speed on defense

The Detroit Lions have the 21st pick. The Lions are thought to be in the market for defensive help, particularly at linebacker, which is interesting because many think the Giants are also looking to bolster that spot.

Here’s what the Lions are looking for in defensive players:

General manager Bob Quinn said at the team's town hall for season-ticket holders Thursday that, along with talent, character and smarts, speed and quickness are "a crucial part" of what he's looking for in young players. "That’s the top thing that we look at, especially at certain positions," Quinn said. "I think the National Football League, the last 10 years, has turned into a passing league, and we talk about it, I think, daily for the last month. We’re in our sub, or nickel or dime defense, 70-plus percent of the time, so the days of us having three linebackers on the field are very, very few. So speed and athleticism to play against three-wide receiver sets and athletic tight ends, it's paramount in our league, it’s paramount in our division. It's one of the first things we look at." Quinn said the Lions "disqualify draft prospects because they’re not fast enough or they’re not quick enough," but he didn't offer the baseline benchmarks for positions.

Just something interesting to keep in mind with the Lions picking right in front of the Giants throughout most of the draft.

Tight end Jake Butt on the mend

Michigan tight end Jake Butt has seen his draft stock slip after he tore an ACL in the Wolverines’ bowl game. These Instagram videos show Butt working his way back.

A post shared by Jake Butt (@jbooty88) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT Progress A post shared by Jake Butt (@jbooty88) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Twenty-two players to attend the draft

The NFL has released the list of players who will attend the draft. Which one will have the longest wait?

Here are the 22 prospects scheduled to attend the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/nDaT6EGCMl — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) April 13, 2017

Does DeShone Kizer have “diva qualities?”

One AFC head coach apparently thinks so:

"He's got the size, the arm talent and he's very bright," the coach said. "But there's a disconnect there. There are diva qualities there, and he seems to get voices in his head, like he's fighting who he is. And once the cycle starts, he can't get himself right."

More Headlines