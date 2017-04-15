Questions about draft, Darian Thompson, more in BBV mailbag

The New York Giants begin their offseason program this week. The 2017 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. There are football things happening. With that in mind, let’s open up the Big Blue View mailbag and see what questions pop out.

@bigblueview If DT & Adams 100% healthy, is DT the starter week 1? — BK (@Base718) April 13, 2017

Ed says: You’re asking about safeties Darian Thompson and Andrew Adams. There is really no way to know the answer right now. You would think that since Thompson was a third-round draft pick and Adams an undrafted free agent, the Giants would want Thompson to play. And yes, like it or not things like that matter. Thing is, Thompson just lost a whole year while Adams went through a full season of NFL games. That experience, and Thompson starting from scratch again, can’t be overlooked. I think it’s a competition and Thompson is absolutely going to have to win the job.

@bigblueview Kind of off topic... Does twitter tire u out with all the negative people that r never happy no matter what the team does? #bbvmailbag — Cuse70 (@Cuse7070) April 13, 2017

Ed says: Well, Cuse this question made me chuckle. The answer is yes, but you have to take everything with a grain of salt. It’s the Internet, are people even allowed to be happy and agree with each other on the Internet? You know, I’ll respond to anyone who is respectful and intelligent, but not to people who are belligerent, mean, or just say the same thing over and over.

Golf101101 asks (via e-mail): Do you think Dobbs, from Tennessee would be a possible 3rd round pick for the Giants?

Ed says: Thanks for the question, Golf, although your username is bumming me out because I haven’t played a round yet this year. You’re asking about Joshua Dobbs, the quarterback from Tennessee. Most analysts think he’d be a great addition as a developmental QB. Smart, athletic, has enough arm strength. I have always looked at him as a fifth or sixth-round guy, but the way quarterbacks get overdrafted you might have to select him on Day 2. I’m not sure I would be willing to do that.

Gino Phillips asks (via e-mail): I really believe that the Giants have to come out of the draft with an offensive tackle that has a high probability of starting, if not this year, next year. In the event that they can’t pass on a great talent at another position in the first round (LB, TE, RB) who do you think are worthy second-round tackles?

Ed says: We’ve been reviewing lots of players at Big Blue View. Check our StoryStream for all of the profiles. Guys like Dion Dawkins and Taylor Moton are likely Day 2 guys who could compete at right guard or right tackle. Antonio Garcia of Troy is a pure tackle prospect I’d be happy to see the Giants get. A guy like Julie’n Davenport from Bucknell is a Day 3 name to know.

Bob Donnelly asks (via e-mail): Which single position upgrade will give the Giants the best opportunity to improve over last year?

Ed says: Thanks, Bob. The biggest single thing the Giants have to do to improve from last season, in my view, is to upgrade their blocking on offense. They have done that in free agency with the additions of TE/FB Rhett Ellison, OL D.J. Fluker and even wide receiver Brandon Marshall. I would like to see the Giants continue to try and upgrade their offensive line by addressing that position group somewhere within the first two days of the draft.

