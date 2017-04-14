 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mock Draft tracker: Offensive tackles dominate Round 1 picks for Giants

Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk remains player most often selected

By Ed Valentine
NFL Combine - Day 2
Ryan Ramczyk
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With less than two weeks before the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, our mock draft tracker shows no significant change in who draft analysts believe are the most likely targets for the New York Giants with the 23rd overall pick.

Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk was the choice in 17 of the 70 mock drafts surveyed (24.3 percent). Miami tight end David Njoku was a close second, selected in 15 mocks (21.4 percent).

Offensive tackles Garett Bolles of Utah (10 selections, 14.3 percent) and Cam Robinson (six selections, 8.6 percent) were next in line.

In all, 34 of the 70 mock drafts (48.6 percent) chose an offensive lineman for the Giants.

The most popular defensive players selected were both linebackers. Zach Cunningham of Vanderbilt was the choice in four mocks (5.7 percent) and Jarrad Davis of Florida was chosen three times (4.3 percent).

Six mocks drafts gave the Giants a quarterback, with Patrick Mahomes selected three times, DeShaun Watson twice and DeShone Kizer once.

2017 Mock Drafts

MOCK PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL DATE
NFL.com (Jeremiah) Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech 4/27
ESPN (Kiper) David Njoku TE Miami 4/27
Walter Football (Charlie) Haason Reddick OLB Temple 4/27
Draft Countdown (Wright) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/27
ESPN (McShay) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/27
Bleacher Report (Miller) David Njoku TE Miami 4/27
NFL.com (Casserly) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/27
Rotoworld (Norris) Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 4/27
NFL.com (Mayock) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/26
Boston Globe David Njoku TE Miami 4/26
Washington Post (Maske) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 4/26
Sporting News (Iyer) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/26
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (McGinn) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/26
Big Blue View (Valentine) Evan Engram TE Ole Miss 4/26
Bg Blue View (Pflum) Tyus Bowser OLB Houston 4/26
Draft Tek Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 4/26
FOX (Schrager) David Njoku TE Miami 4/26
Newsday (Glauber) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/26
Bleacher Report (Simms) Forrest Lamp OL Western Kentucky 4/26
San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 4/19
SNY (Vacchiano) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/25
Sports Illustrated Dalvin Cook RB Florida 4/25
ESPN (Riddick) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 4/25
NFL.com (Zierlein) David Njoku OT Alabama 4/25
USA Today (Davis) Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 4/24
MMQB (Peter King) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/25
Walter Football Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/25
Athlon Sports David Njoku TE Miami 4/24
Pro Football Weekly (Fishbain) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/24
Rotoworld (Silva) Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 4/24
CBS Sports (Rang) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/24
Mocking The Draft (Kadar) Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 4/24
Newsday (Klopsis) David Njoku TE Miami 4/24
Fanrag Sports (Crabbs) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 4/24
Pro Football Focus (Palazzolo) Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 4/24
NDT Scouting (Marino) Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 4/24
NJ Advance Media (Kratch) Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 4/24
NJ Advance Media (Duggan) Jarrad Davis LB Florida 4/22
NFL.com (Jones-Drew) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 4/21
NFL.com (Reuter) David Njoku TE Miami 4/21
EDS Football Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/21
Palm Beach Post Cam Robinson OT Alabama 4/20
Draft Analyst (Pauline) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/20
CBS Sports (Brinson) Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 4/20
FOX Sports (Kurtenbach) Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 4/20
Chat Sports Cam Robinson OT Alabama 4/20
Draft Ace Forrest Lamp OL Western Kentucky 4/20
Draft King David Njoku TE Miami 4/20
Business Insider Cam Robinson OT Alabama 4/20
Draft Site Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 4/19
CBS Sports (Wilson) David Njoku TE Miami 4/19
PFF (Collinsworth) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/18
Houston Chronicle (/McClain) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 4/17
Houston Chronicle (Wilson) Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 4/17
Draft Wire (Easterling) David Njoku TE Miami 4/17
Sporting News (Clements) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/17
Huddle Report (Boylhart) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/17
Huddle Report (Esch) Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 4/17
CBS Sports (Brugler) Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech 4/17
CBS Sports (Prisco) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/17
CBS Sports (Dubin) Ryan Ramczyk OL Wisconsin 4/17
Football Couch Scout Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/16
NFL Trade Rumors Cam Robinson OT Alabama 4/16
Pro Football Weekly (Gabriel) Jarrad Davis LB Florida 4/15
Draft Geek Davis Webb QB Cal 4/14
CBS Sports (White) David Njoku TE Miami 4/14
The Record (Stapleton) Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 4/14
The Big Lead Kevin King CB Washington 4/13
Real GM (Risdon) Dan Feeney OG Indiana 4/13
Sporting News (Galko) Haason Reddick LB Temple 4/12
Detroit Free Press (Birkett) Jarrad Davis LB Florida 4/12
Ourlads David Njoku TE Miami 4/11
The Ringer (Kelly) Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 4/11
NFL.com (Brooks) Garett Bolles OT Utah 4/11
Draft Diamonds Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 4/11
Pro Football Focus (McGuinness) Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 4/11
College Football Metrics Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 4/11
Pewter Report David Njoku TE Miami 4/10
Pro Football Focus (Likiewitz) David Njoku TE Miami 4/10

