Mock Draft tracker: Offensive tackles dominate Round 1 picks for Giants

With less than two weeks before the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, our mock draft tracker shows no significant change in who draft analysts believe are the most likely targets for the New York Giants with the 23rd overall pick.

Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk was the choice in 17 of the 70 mock drafts surveyed (24.3 percent). Miami tight end David Njoku was a close second, selected in 15 mocks (21.4 percent).

Offensive tackles Garett Bolles of Utah (10 selections, 14.3 percent) and Cam Robinson (six selections, 8.6 percent) were next in line.

In all, 34 of the 70 mock drafts (48.6 percent) chose an offensive lineman for the Giants.

The most popular defensive players selected were both linebackers. Zach Cunningham of Vanderbilt was the choice in four mocks (5.7 percent) and Jarrad Davis of Florida was chosen three times (4.3 percent).

Six mocks drafts gave the Giants a quarterback, with Patrick Mahomes selected three times, DeShaun Watson twice and DeShone Kizer once.