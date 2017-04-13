BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to sign with Indianapolis Colts

The New York Giants are reportedly down a defensive tackle and Johnathan Hankins is no longer a free agent.

Adam Schefter is reporting that he has signed a three year deal with the Indianapolis Colts worth $30 million, with $14.5 million guaranteed.

Former Giants' DT Johnathan Hankins, the top-rated available free agent, is signing a 3-year, $30M deal with Colts, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2017

Johnathan Hankins' new 3-year deal with the Colts includes $14.5 million guaranteed, per slice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2017

Hankins is walking away from a a Giants offer that had apparently been four years, $28 million. Hankins had long been rumored to be looking for a multi-year deal in the $10 million per year range, which is what he reportedly received from the Colts.

This should elevate 2014 third-round selection Jay Bromley to the starting line-up. The Giants have been waiting for him to step up and become the disruptive player they envisioned when drafting him.

Hankins signing with the Colts also increases the odds that the Giants will look to draft a defensive tackle at some point in the 2017 NFL draft. Both Bromley and Robert Thomas will be free agents after the 2017 season. Complicating matters is the impending free agency of Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg, as well as the need to maintain a stout defensive line to deal with the strong offensive lines in the division.

Stay tuned to Big Blue View for more news and developments as we get them.