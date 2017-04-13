New York Giants news, 4/13: Johnathan Hankins offer, Odell’s tattoo, more

We have heard for weeks now that Johnathan Hankins has had a standing offer from the New York Giants. The New York Post is reporting that offer to be a handsome four-year contract worth. $28 million.

Hankins, though, continues to shop for a better deal. He visited the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, though an Indianapolis Star report indicates the Colts are not willing to meet Hankins’ asking price.

Only one free-agent defensive tackle received a contract exceeding four years, $28 million. Brandon Williams got a five-year, $52.5 million deal to stay with the Baltimore Ravens. Nick Fairley re-signed with the Saints for the same four-year, $28 million deal Hankins is reportedly still unwilling to accept. Veterans Dontari Poe and Bennie Logan each accepted one-year, $8 million contracts.

