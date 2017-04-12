Johnathan Hankins appears unlikely to join Colts — report

Another free-agent door may be closing on Johnathan Hankins. The defensive tackle visited the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, but the Indianapolis Star is reporting that “it does not appear Hankins is destined to don the horseshoe.”

The sticking point? Money, of course. Throughout free agency, Hankins and his representatives have appeared to over-estimate his value. Even five weeks into free agency and with his options dwindling it appears that Hankins is still on the hunt for a big pay day.

From the Star:

Hankins seems a good fit for the Colts, who could use a jolt at nose tackle – Hankins’ preferred position. But while the football fit seems ideal, what’s less clear is whether Hankins is a financial fit for the Colts. He reportedly has been seeking an annual salary on par with some of the top defensive linemen in the NFL. But given the fact he remains on the market a full month after the start of free agency, teams appear to be resistant to obliging.

The Giants reportedly still have an offer on the table for Hankins, the only key defensive player who has not yet re-signed with the team. You have to wonder if this will be the tipping point that finally makes Hankins and his representatives realize that accepting the Giants offer is likely his best option.