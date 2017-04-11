NFL Free Agency rumors: Johnathan Hankins visits Colts, per report

One of the most striking surprises of the 2017 free agency period has been the lack of movement on Johnathan Hankins.

The New York Giants’ dance with the defensive tackle began before the free agency period kicked off. The Giants reportedly worked feverishly to get a deal done with the 2013 second round pick and keep him from hitting the open market. They did put a multi-year deal on the table that has been said to be “competitive.” Hankins’ representation apparently did not believe that it was good enough and have spent the last month seeking a big-time deal. That market never materialized and the rumor mill has been remarkably quiet on Hankins.

Since then the Giants have maintained that they want Hankins to return to the fold, and that their competitive, multi-year deal is still on the table, awaiting Hankins’ signature.

Tuesday afternoon we finally got word of movement on the Hankins Watch — a visit to the Indianapolis Colts.

Source: DT Johnathan Hankins visited the Colts today. Arguably the top free agent still available. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 11, 2017

A meeting does not mean that a deal has been, or will be signed. The Colts were reportedly interested in Dontari Poe and they do have significant cap room. This might also be an attempt to remind the Giants that Hankins is a talented player who has other options.

Regardless, after more than a month of inactivity in which the market for big defensive tackles never materialized, any movement is noteworthy.

We will bring you any updates as we get them.