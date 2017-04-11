NFL Draft Rumors: Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk to visit the Giants

One of the things we have seen pretty sure about is that the New York Giants want to add an offensive tackle.

After not being able to find a fit they like in the 2016 offensive tackle free agent market and missing out on Jack Conklin in last year’s draft, they opted to go into the season with the trio of Ereck Flowers, Bobby Hart, and Marshall Newhouse. While Flowers showed improvement through the first quarter of the season, he was unable to sustain his good play, and the Giants found themselves lacking on the edges.

Once again it appears as though the Giants are prepping with an eye toward adding a bookend for Ereck Flowers, improving their running game and the pass protection for Eli Manning

Wisconsin OL Ryan Ramczyk is visiting the #Giants today... — Kimberley A. Martin (@KMart_LI) April 11, 2017

This makes for the hat trick. Actually, the double hat trick.

The Giants have already met with Utah tackle Garett Bolles at the combine and have had him in for a private workout. They also met with Alabama tackle Cam Robinson, at the combine and will have him in for a private workout at some point this week. And finally they met with Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

The Giants aren’t just concentrating on the tackles at the top of the draft. They have also reportedly met with Troy tackle Antonio Garcia, Bucknell’s Julie’n Davenport, Taylor Moton of Western Michigan, and have met twice (East West Shrine Game and a private workout) with Dieugot Joseph of Florida International.

True to the words of Jerry Reese, the Giants are certainly doing their due diligence and are looking at everything.