NFL Draft rumors: Running back ratings, late-round fits, more

The 2017 NFL Draft is just 16 days away. With that in mind, let’s check the draft rumor mill and see what is out there that might impact the New York Giants.

Let’s Talk Running Backs

At some point in the draft it seems a fairly safe bet that the Giants will select a running back. Here is some of the latest chatter about the players at that position.

Late-Round Fits?

Fanrag’s Jon Ledyard has listed five late-round fits for the Giants. A couple of the names — running back James Conner of Pitt and quarterback Joshua Dobbs of Tennesee — are guys we have been harping on for a while. The other three — Florida International tight end Jonnu Smith , Youngstown State EDGE Avery Moss and Connecticut offensive tackle Andreas Knappe are players we should perhaps learn more about.

