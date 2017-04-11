NFL Draft rumors: Running back ratings, late-round fits, more

The 2017 NFL Draft is just 16 days away. With that in mind, let’s check the draft rumor mill and see what is out there that might impact the New York Giants.
Let’s Talk Running Backs
At some point in the draft it seems a fairly safe bet that the Giants will select a running back. Here is some of the latest chatter about the players at that position.
- SB Nation’s Dan Kadar ranks Dalvin Cook as the best back in this class.
- Peter King surveyed current and former NFL scouts. None think Christian McCaffrey will be available to the Giants at No. 23.
- Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports believes McCaffrey will be the second back selected, and that LSU’s Leonard Fournette might be in the discussion for the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.
Late-Round Fits?
- Fanrag’s Jon Ledyard has listed five late-round fits for the Giants. A couple of the names — running back James Conner of Pitt and quarterback Joshua Dobbs of Tennesee — are guys we have been harping on for a while. The other three — Florida International tight end Jonnu Smith, Youngstown State EDGE Avery Moss and Connecticut offensive tackle Andreas Knappe are players we should perhaps learn more about.
More Headlines
- Chris Simms believes Jabrill Peppers is the most overrated prospect in the draft (video).
- Rotoworld offers its take on the Giants’ biggest draft needs.
- ESPN says running back Dalton Crossan of UNH, who worked out for the Giants at their local pro day last week, is a former lacrosse star who might be a better NFL player than Chris Hogan.
Loading comments...