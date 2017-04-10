NFL Draft rumors: Cam Robinson will reportedly visit New York Giants

Is Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson on the New York Giants’ radar in the early portion of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Giants will be one of several teams Robinson will visit with prior to the April 27 draft.

The Giants have the 23rd overall pick in the first round and Robinson, Garett Bolles and Ryan Ramczyk are considered to be the top three tackles in this draft class. What order are those three players in on the Giants’ draft board? Would they select an offensive tackle over a play-making offensive player or a linebacker? Well, everyone has a different take on those questions.

As Chris indicated earlier today, at 6’6”, 322 pounds with 35½-inch arms Robinson fits the physical profile the Giants seem to like in their offensive linemen. Would the Giants select Robinson at 23? Could they perhaps be thinking about trading up for him if he falls to the top of the second round? More speculation we simply can’t answer.

There are some off-the-field concerns with Robinson. Using one of their 30 allotted official pre-draft visits on Robinson would indicate the Giants want to do everything they can to alleviate — or confirm — any doubts they might have about him.

In his 2017 Draft Guide, Ian Wharton lists Robinson as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the draft class. He writes:

Much like Cordy Glenn was coming out of Georgia, Cam Robinson is an overwhelming physical specimen who dominated most of his competition in college due to his traits. Blessed with elite length, strong hands and a great anchor, Robinson was one of the best left tackles in college despite slow hand speed and inconsistent punch placement. He must learn to engage rushers with the clubs he has for hands earlier in the rep, otherwise speed rushers will have their way with him. But Robinson’s also very young, and he hasn’t needed to become more of a technician to find success. He’s a devastating run [blocker] in gap schemes. If his off-field concerns check out, Robinson has big-time potential, and is worth a Round 1 risk.

Robinson is ranked No. 31 on our Big Board. While some are reminded of Ereck Flowers when they see Robinson, Offensive Line Scouting and Performance Consultant Duke Manyweather doesn’t buy the comparison.

Here is what Chris wrote about Robinson in his prospect profile: