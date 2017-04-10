Giants 2017 preseason schedule announced

The slow drip, drip, drip of pieces of information that will shape what the 2017 NFL season will look like continued Monday afternoon with the release of the preseason schedule. The New York Giants will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and New England Patriots.

The schedule breaks down as follows:

Week 1 (Date, Time TBD — August 10-14): vs. Steelers

Week 2: @ Browns (Monday Night Football, Aug. 21, 8 p.m. ET)

Week 3 (Date, Time TBD — August 24-27): vs. Jets

Week 4 (Date, Time TBD — August 31 - Sept. 1): @ Patriots

There you have it, Giants fans.

The Jets and Patriots games are, of course, the traditional final two preseason games. The Giants will be the host team in this year’s MetLife Bowl. This will mark the 13th consecutive year the Giants and Patriots have closed the preseason against each other.

Exact times and dates for all expect the Cleveland game will be announced at a later date.