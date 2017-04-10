Ahmad Bradshaw trying to revive NFL career in Spring League

Look who arrived to Spring League headquarters ready to compete: two-time Super Bowl champion @AhmadBradshaw ... pic.twitter.com/FEwTwckTAm — The Spring League (@TheSpringLeague) April 6, 2017

Former New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw is trying to resuscitate NFL career by taking part this month in the newly-formed Spring League. Bradshaw’s name was on the Training Camp Roster released by the league on Sunday.

A Giant from 2007-2012, Bradshaw scored the winning touchdown in the team’s 2011 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. He spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after leaving the Giants, but did not play in the NFL in 2016.

Bradshaw, 31, has suffered a number of serious injuries over the years. In Indianapolis he had a neck injury in 2013 and a broken fibula in 2015.

Per @TheSpringLeague, Bradsahw said he found out about the league through his aunt.

"She wants me to get back into the NFL even more than I do! And here I am now to prove I can still play in the NFL."

Bradshaw said he is healthy, has “fresh legs” and that “I I still have the speed, the quickness and the power that I've always had."

The Spring League bills itself as “an instructional league that was created in part to serve as a developmental platform and showcase for professional football talent.”

Other recognizable names on the roster released by the league include defensive end Greg Hardy, running back Ben Tate, quarterback Ricky Stanzi and tight end Kellen Winslow Jr.