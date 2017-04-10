2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech

The New York Giants have made a tour of every top quarterbacking prospect in the 2017 draft. In fact they made waves when head coach (and former Green Bay quarterbacks coach) Ben McAdoo traveled to Lubbock Texas to first meet with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then watch him perform at Texas Tech’s pro day.

Mahomes is probably the most physically impressive, fun, and frustrating quarterback prospect in the draft. What teams make of him is all about projection, so does he project as a Giant?

Measurables

Pros

Incredibly strong arm. Can drive the ball to any part of the field seemingly with a flick of the wrist.

Flexible arm. Can launch the ball from any arm slot or throwing angle.

Has the frame to stand up to the NFL at 6’3”, 220 pounds.

Impressive athlete. Defense must always have contain on their mind, or he can escape and extend plays like few others.

Arm and athletic ability combine to make a player who is comfortable throwing on the run.

Incredible production in two years in Kliff Kingsbury’s spread offense. Threw for 9,700 yards and 93 touchdowns in 2015 and 2016 combined.

Generally accurate.

Son of long-time Major League baseball player Patrick Mahomes. At least has an idea of what it means to be a professional.

Cons

Will face a sharp learning curve when it comes to a Pro Style offense.

Needs to develop footwork. Sloppy footwork makes for inconsistent technique as a passer.

Inconsistent decision making.

Tendency to scramble at a moment’s notice could lead to injury at the next level, where defenders are bigger and more athletic than in college.

Does He Fit With The Giants?

Right now: No.

There isn’t a professional team in which Mahomes fits as he is.

However, there likely also isn’t an offensive coordinator, head coach, or quarterbacks coach that wouldn’t want to get their hands on him and develop his raw potential. His quick, compact, and powerful throwing motion and general accuracy would fit well in the Giants’ quick-release throwing motion. Likewise, his ability to throw on the move would make bootlegs a threat in a way that Eli Manning simply can’t.

The bigger question is whether or not coaches will be able to calm him down and foster enough of the cerebral element to his game.

It’s not enough to have the physical tools. There are plenty of prospects who are just dripping with physical upside who never pan out. Mahomes will need to learn how to command the huddle and call long, complex plays, read defenses, and deliver the ball on time and accurately.

With Eli Manning locked in for the next three seasons, the Giants are a good landing spot for him. He has the time to sit and develop under professional coaching, and he would have a great mentor from whom he could learn how to be a true professional.

Prospect Video

Big Board Rankings

Big Blue View - 63rd

CBS Sports - 29th overall

Draft Countdown - 41st overall

Draft Tek - 71st overall

Final Thoughts

Just sitting down to watch a game of football, Mahomes is an absolute blast to watch.

His ability to break out of the pocket and run around evokes images of Brett Favre or Johnny Manziel at his best (notably, also coached by Kliff Kingsbury). But also like Favre, Mahomes’ heroics don’t always end well for his team and he can either get them in trouble or save the day when he goes off script -- and it’s difficult to know which is coming.

Physically he has just about everything a quarterback needs to be successful. He has the frame, the attitude, and he certainly has the arm. His arm reminds of Matt Stafford’s in his ability to fire the ball with just about any base and from any angle. It is honestly amazing.

However, how successful he actually is depends on the player between his ears, and that makes him frustrating to scout. He is a couple years away from being an NFL quarterback. But out here it is difficult to know if he will have the humility and honesty to learn, be coached, be broken down and rebuilt as a quarterback. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were, and it let them become two of the best in history. Mahomes’ upside is formidable, but only time will tell if he can reach it.